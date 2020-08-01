My political conversion was gradual. Salvation didn’t come to me in a moment. It took two brothers, a columnist, a presidential candidate, and 7 years to be born again.
A political junkie by age 13, I grew up under segregationist governors in Mississippi and studied all of them. Some were serious politicians; others were showmen. All were segregationists and Democrats.
So were all of Georgia’s governors until Jimmy Carter’s inauguration day conversion. Arkansas had Faubus, Mississippi had Barnett, Alabama had Wallace, and Georgia had Maddox and Carter. In fairness, Carter changed course in his inaugural speech. Nobody can say, however, that he campaigned as a racial healer. He was one-third segregationist (he praised Wallace and promised to invite him to come and speak in Georgia), one-third anti-segregationist (he spoke kindly — when not disparagingly — of Martin Luther King), and one-third populist (he called his lawyer opponent Carl Sanders “Cufflinks Carl”).
Alas, neither the Mississippi, the Georgia, nor the national Democrat party has yet to acknowledge its racist past. Nary a word was ever raised about the KKK past of Robert Byrd or South Carolina’s pride and joy, Strom Thurmond, before he left the party to become a Republican. Today Democrats want every Republican to apologize for every sin they ever committed, despite their own unacknowledged racist past.
Typically when we speak of peace, we’re referring to peace among nations. But today America’s chief concern is domestic peace. This past Monday night marked the 61st consecutive night of rioting and violence in Portland, Oregon. The three networks and the cable stations have shown mere snippets of the nocturnal lawlessness but online, Breitbart News and other outlets have offered extended viewing of each night’s hours-long destruction, abuse of police, the burning of stores and the dumping of garbage in front of the police and setting it afire. Democrats are still defending the disorder.
The carnage is of a magnitude we have seen on television many times, but in other countries. Surely it appears to the world that America is no longer a field of dreams. Democrat leaders are absolutely silent about the carnage. So are most Republican leaders. The destruction, however, is taking place in Democrat-ruled cities. Democrat mayors and governors are the ones responsible for quelling the lawlessness.
The whole picture reminds me of my ideological conflict from age 13 to 20. I grew up in a Democrat family. Republicans were oddities. Little did we know that our two older brothers, less than 10 years removed from action in World War II, were changing from Democrat to Republican. They admired Eisenhower. They argued with our father about race. The war had changed them politically. Democrats were still fostering the prejudices my brothers had shed because of their military life.
I often asked myself, “Who is right? Daddy, or Paul and Pete?” The emergence of JFK didn’t help any. He was idealistic and appealing, but Paul and Pete were afraid he, though a war hero, might be a secret racist. After all, he was a Democrat.
Lyndon Johnson’s candidacy and presidency settled everything for me philosophically. Assuming the presidency after JFK’s assassination and elected in his own right in 1964, Johnson successfully shepherded the Civil Rights Bill through Congress, but all of his other policies led to what big government always leads to: centralized power, excessive regulation and dependency. It was obvious that LBJ’s future was FDR’s past: government, government, government.
By age 20, I sensed America’s Little House-on-the-Prairie spirit and ruggedness were dying. The Great Society nanny state was the culprit. Dependency on government was spreading. Black intellectuals like Ward Conerly, Shelby Steele, and Thomas Sowell have argued that Johnson’s War on Poverty increased poverty, especially for Blacks, because it enabled and heightened a spirit of poverty, not a “can-do” spirit or work ethic.
It came to pass, however, that conservative columnist William F. Buckley entered my world, cultivating it for the conservatism of senator and presidential candidate Barry Goldwater. With the help of Buckley’s columns and Goldwater’s little book, “The Conscience of a Conservative,” I came to know what I truly believed. I knew that my brothers were right and my father and other Democrats were wrong.
Today LBJ’s “children,” (government employees, bureaucrats, public health experts, Democrat politicians) are insisting we must have an indefinite lockdown. They, of course, have secure, “essential” jobs. They have no fear of unemployment.
Buckley and Goldwater’s children are standing at the precipice and are yelling, “Stop!” My two brothers are looking down — at Portland and other cities — and are shaking their heads at what is going on in the nation for whom they trudged across Europe, often going hungry.