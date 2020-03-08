Gov. Brian Kemp probably doesn’t remember or really know me. But I know him. Although serving simultaneously in the General Assembly, we never met until 2010 when he was running for Secretary of State and I was running for state school superintendent. Our path crossings were quite frequent but our conversations were always brief.
After giving campaign talks at a DeKalb County GOP candidate forum, we both fared very poorly in the straw vote taken at the end of the forum. Like whipped puppies, we walked together to our cars, mumbled encouraging words to each other and threw a few yard signs back into the trunks of our cars. There would be other forums and straw votes. There would be another chance. Despite this particularly discouraging evening, Kemp went on to achieve his political goal. I did not achieve mine.
I admired then-state Sen. Kemp. I admire Gov. Kemp now. He’s authentic, not at all a showman and seems not to have an ounce of self-importance. His degree in agriculture (Georgia’s chief industry), his state Senate experience and his two terms as secretary of state have undoubtedly informed and conditioned him for the governorship of the state.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins probably doesn’t remember or really know me either. But I know him. Quite well, in fact. Having had no more than half a dozen quick conversations with him, I’ve watched him literally and intentionally for 15 or so minutes at a time. Steady-footed like Kemp, though more affable, Collins also exudes no self-importance. If only more politicians were like these two men.
When Collins came to the Georgia House, I was no longer in office but was working for the speaker as the House messenger. My chief responsibility was to stand elbow to elbow with the speaker when the House was in session and assist him with the hurry and scurry that seems to be characteristic of all lawmaking bodies (ordering bills, sticking to the agenda, corralling House members, pacifying House members, etc.).
From the speaker’s podium one can look down and see every movement that every member makes. Having observed Collins from that standpoint, I can testify that he moved and talked as fast then as he does now. A fellow Republican once “accused” him of being “from Connecticut or someplace like that.” Collins spent as much time chatting it up with Democrats as he did Republicans. A minister and former pastor with a seminary degree, a lawyer, and a chaplain and lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, Collins is, if anything, versatile.
The potential serious rift between these two good men, Kemp and Collins, is unfortunate. A governor’s appointees are no business of the nation’s president. Gov.Kemp had every right to appoint Kelly Loeffler to the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, but it’s fitting to point out that if President Trump had not so strongly endorsed Kemp late in his gubernatorial campaign, Kemp might not now be governor.
Sadly, the Loeffler team is attacking Collins viciously. Loeffler’s anti-Collins ads are outrageous. Her campaign didn’t become negative and dirty. It started out negative and dirty. The shame of it all is that the Loeffler campaign is apparently hoping many Georgia voters are either uninformed or gullible enough to swallow the vicious treatment the Club for Growth has given Collins. Doubtless, they’re trying to make Georgia Republicans forget about Collins’ incredibly effective defense of President Trump during the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment proceedings.
Establishment Republicans can’t blame Collins if a split ticket leads to a Democratic victory. After all, Kemp has done what Democrats seldom if ever do and what Republicans always do: fall victim to paralysis of analysis after losing or nearly losing an election and then change course and go moderate. Fearful of the suburban and female vote and recalling that conservative Cobb County voted for Hillary, Kemp picked a wealthy, totally inexperienced female. Was it moo-la over orthodoxy?
Loeffler’s mail-out ads are almost as big as a TV screen. I received one through the mail that was 12 by 15 inches. In a smaller ad she is pictured beside President Trump with text that implies he has endorsed her. He has not. Pictures of her teen years, clad in jeans and doing farm work look a little fakey.
Loeffler is talking the talk for sure, but how should Kemp’s base view her recent hobnobbing with progressives, even Stacy Abrams, and her past support of them? Despite his good qualities, by choosing Loeffler for the Senate seat Kemp was not dancing with who brung’im.
When will Republicans learn?