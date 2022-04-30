On April the 7th New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state of New York would give more than a billion dollars of New Yorkers’ tax money to the Buffalo Bills for building a new football stadium. It will be a 60,000-seat stadium and according to Governor Hochul, “It will be a good deal for New York citizens.”
The Governor, like one of her predecessors, Grover Cleveland, is a native of Buffalo. According to the Wall Street Journal, her husband is general counsel for the chief concessionaire company at the Bills’ current home, Highmark Stadium. Other states around the country that have sports teams are being called upon to help fund stadiums.
Now comes the news that the Atlanta Braves and Truist Financials are asking Cobb County for $200 million more in tax breaks to build an office tower next to the team’s ballpark. Supposedly, the county’s $340 million gift that taxpayers didn’t vote on wasn’t enough.
Is anybody beside me annoyed and aggravated — no, fed up — with billionaire team owners asking for public monies, especially since it takes far too much money for a young dad and his two sons to go watch millionaire players stand around and wait for a baseball to come their way? I’ve been to Truist Park a few times. It’s a fun place, but sorry, I just can’t accept any longer the claim that doling out corporate welfare pork always benefits the general citizenry. Really now, whom does this nationwide, longstanding practice actually enrich? …
Let’s leave corporate welfare and talk sex. In the family I grew up in certain words were not allowed. I say “not allowed,” but that’s wrongly put. My brothers and sisters and I were never told that certain words were not to be spoken. Somehow we simply knew not to say “durn,” “darn,” or even “gosh.” The word “d—n” was unthinkable. Another word our dear parents would never have used is “stupid.” I suppose it was too strong and too close to calling one a fool, which is Biblically forbidden.
Even so I must here cause the buried bodies of my parents to shift a bit. I’ll use the word “stupidity” instead of “stupid.” There is a stupidity making the rounds that is almost laughable and that’s the argument that one’s sex can be changed, and that “identifying” as something or another can make it so. Consider the words of Ethel S. Person, M.D., a psychiatrist at Columbia University. “Gender is a cultural construct. It is scripted in early life rather than inborn.” In her book “By Force of Fantasy,” Person lays out arguments that have for some time been foisted on college students and are now being taught in school systems across the nation to elementary children as well. Advocacy groups like LGBQT+ and the Human Rights Campaign, with the help of the National Education Association, are already writing and using curriculum materials on sexuality that elementary children should never face. Is anyone beside me thankful for the Mama Bears that are confronting school boards everywhere for allowing this? …
On to Mickey Mouse. Florida’s Governor DeSantis reminds me of Truman, Reagan, Trump, and Pat Buchanan. When they say something they mean it. If Disney is going to stick its nose into politics instead of sticking to family entertainment (which isn’t so “family” anymore), they should expect to get their nose snipped. The state giveth and the state taketh away. Hurray for a state legislature that doesn’t allow a self-righteous corporation to tell them what’s right and what’s wrong. Can you believe that corporations have sided with academia, the media, Hollywood, and the extreme left to become the nation’s loudest moralizers? …
In the “Wish I’d Saved That” department: I did save the famous Newsweek article for many years. In the process of moving twice I misplaced and lost the February, 1974 issue, the one with the huge iceberg on the cover and the caption that read “The Coming Ice Age.” The article inside pretty much told us we better buy plenty of blankets. So much for “settled science.” In that same decade trees were worshipped. College kids were all very afraid we were going to cut down all of our trees. Have we become a nation of worriers? …
Ronald Reagan’s chief speech writer Peggy Noonan recently raised the question, “Can anyone tame Big Tech?” A week and a half later the richest man in the world bought Twitter, upstaging his arrogant counterparts at Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. Elon Musk has reminded us that the American spirit of freedom, particularly freedom of speech, isn’t dead yet.
Yes, things are looking up for November. Just saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.