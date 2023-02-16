I look forward to reading Roger Hines’ columns in the MDJ every week. They are always closely aligned with the truth. Unfortunately for America in the 2020s, the truth is honored by very few organizations and individuals now.
In his January 28/29 article, Roger mentioned these organizations, which no longer honor the truth; pro sports leagues, the corporate world, the Democrat Party, all the media (I added the word “all”, because it's all corrupt), the universities, Hollywood, Big Tech, the American Federation of Teachers, “and Lord knows how many more entities”.
One that he didn’t mention, which needs to be considered is our corrupt judiciary. Why? Because there was a time when, regardless of how unlawful something was in this country, one could go to the courts for redress. Not anymore. I could give you many examples, but I’ll give you only one. When case after case of fraudulent voting behavior by state after crooked state in 2020 was taken to court, almost none of the cases were considered — including the United States Supreme Court, which refused to hear a case involving two states — even though there is no other place for one state to take a case to for a problem with another state. When the judiciary is corrupt, we’re closer than ever to totalitarian countries like the former Soviet Russia, Red China, Fidel’s Cuba, and many others.
Yes, Roger Hines deals in the truth. And even more surprisingly, it’s my understanding that he does it for no remuneration. Can you imagine being under the pressure of delivering a weekly column with interesting, engaging information, for nothing? I’m guessing others — like Kevin Foley — do the same. The difference is, Kevin Foley’s columns are worth exactly what he’s paid. Zero. He’s allied with the offenders Roger listed.
Roger, you keep doing what you’re doing so well. Those of us who appreciate the truth appreciate you, whether you’re paid for your columns or not.
