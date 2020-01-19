Words are often shifty and unreliable. In the last 50 years the word “rhetoric” has shifted from its classical meaning, “the art of effective communication” to its contemporary definition and use, “hot air.” Such vocabulary changes originate chiefly from our political discourse.
So has it been with terms like “conservative,” “liberal,” “radical,” and “nationalist.” Given their times and the goals they sought, America’s founders could never have been labeled conservatives. They sought deep change and fought the status quo of European monarchs. At the time, they were liberals. Dumping tea and picking up arms against a centuries-old monarchy were radical actions, not conservative ones. Asserting that people were capable of self-determination was equally radical.
The same can be said of New England preachers who broke the back of slavery. It’s ironic that although preachers led the way in ending slavery and promoting the civil rights movement, today they’re expected to keep quiet, unless you’re a Rev. Al Sharpton. Fortunately, there were few cries for separation of church and state when the churchman Martin Luther King repeatedly risked his life to promote justice.
The term “conservatism” has managed to dodge the winds of re-definition. Its foundation has always contained the strong boards of freedom, restraint, and purposefulness. Or put differently, personal liberty, common sense and good cause. Does anyone think the founders, who sought personal liberty, were without restraint? Unlike the rabid revolutionaries of the French Revolution, whose cause was just but whose restraint was lacking, the founders debated and debated and then took action. Their revolution was successful. The French Revolution wasn’t.
Having established an absolutely radical and new form of government, the founders set out to conserve it. Conservatism, then, lies at the heart of the American experience.
Like every other political philosophy, conservatism has various strains. Just as liberalism has its radical left, so does conservatism have its moderates and radical right. George H.W. Bush was considered conservative but not a conservative. Conservative is within the fold, but a conservative is an active, sold-out “movement” conservative. It is the conservative movement that the following comments and questions will address.
First, what do conservatives today want to conserve? Apparently not financial sanity. Amidst all the successes of the Trump administration, who can claim that federal spending is being addressed? With much talk about faith and family, are Republican political leaders fighting the sexualization of children? Which conservatives are standing up boldly to the LGBT lobby? For all the attention on opioids, who has been willing to oppose regular ol’ alcohol that kills over 88,000 Americans annually? What conservative will admit that Americans are drinking themselves to death and that, even so, breweries have become fashionable just about everywhere? How many conservatives are just dandy with casinos although they bring as much crime and bankruptcy as they do jobs and dollars?
For what it’s worth, here are the grades that just one observer, yours truly, would assign to the nation’s elected conservatives, the standard being the amount of attention and action given to each of the following issues. Abortion: B (GOP governors are stepping up here); Guns/self-defense: A (Anti-gun governors and legislators are courting war here; Americans will not allow their guns to be taken); Regulations: B+ (President Trump is leading the way); LGBT’s indoctrination in schools: D-; (Everybody seems afraid of LGBT. Why the cowardice?); Academia’s leftism: D (When will state legislatures say to their universities, “We hold the purse. Straighten up. Stop letting students run things or you get no money”?); and Traditional morality: C+ (How many conservatives are arguing that teaching right and wrong is a family function, that it has not worked to turn it over to public schools and social agencies, and that family issues matter?)
One could argue that there has been a conservative betrayal. Just as Georgia needs more voices like state Rep. Ed Setzler, so does the nation need more voices like that of U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. American conservatives have rightly focused on liberty, but there is strange silence on the issues that most affect the social fabric. Setzler and Collins understand this.
There’s a classic example of a politician who desired to please all the people instead of taking a stand. When a prisoner in front of Pilate spoke of truth, Pilate replied, “What is truth?”
Most conservatives believe in absolute truth. Some conservatives, however, think men are free and equal by nature, but the truth is men can be made free only by the nurture of family, community, and faith and the healthy restraint that each provides. Nothing less will keep conservatism viable.