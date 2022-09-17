Given the pomp and pageantry associated with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s easy to hold negative feelings about royalty, the children of royalty, and their lifestyle. For instance, most members of royal lines have never worked a day in their lives, or at least not the kind of work that the majority of ordinary Brits and Americans have engaged in. It was the high living of monarchs and their disdain for the working class that led to peasant revolts throughout Europe for centuries.
To the American mindset, shaped by the ideals of personal liberty and productive labor, monarchy is galling. To a people who venerate the individual as opposed to the state, and who believe in representative democracy, it is galling to read of nations in which a family or families have ruled supreme. The best examples of such are not in England or greater Britain but in Russia and Saudi Arabia. In Russia a royal family ruled the nation for exactly 300 years. The professing Christian Romanovs reigned over the peasantry that constituted 93% of the nation’s population. No wonder Lenin and communism, though their ideas eventually failed, found fertile soil in 1917. Three hundred years of hard peasantry can make a nation try just about anything.
The same is true for Saudi Arabia. In that oil-rich nation, literally the “land of the Sauds,” the Saud family established an absolute monarchy in 1902 though the family itself emerged in the early 1700s.
Equally galling is the fact that monarchs around the world have lived and existed on the public dime. For Elizabeth II this is only partially true. According to most sources the Queen received a tax-payer funded sovereign grant each year from the treasury, but she also owned estates and artwork inherited from her father, King George VI, that are worth millions. In 2016 the Sunday Times estimated the queen’s net worth to be 340 million pounds ($442 million). No doubt this figure has grown since then.
Unlike the Sauds, Elizabeth and her son, the new King Charles III, are constitutional monarchs. Unlike England prior to the Magna Carta, their duties are performed as heads of state but not heads of government. It might surprise most Americans to know that while Britain essentially gave her empire away, she still maintains a Commonwealth, a loose held group of 14 nations that includes Canada and Australia. These nations are bound by a common language and culture but are in no way subservient to the British crown.
It’s hard to contradict the argument that the British Empire, before dissolving, exercised soft power upon its subject nations. Wherever her ships sailed and anchored, high culture (education, medicine, pride, inspiring architecture) followed. Who can argue that India, now the world’s largest democracy, or Hong Kong, now a part of China, were not made better places because of the ubiquitous English language and the benevolent rule of monarchs like, say, Elizabeth?
In 2020 Black Lives Matter protested in several United Kingdom nations. They argued that the UK was as guilty as America of slavery without acknowledging that slavery was abolished there three decades before it was in America.
If Britain gave the word empire a good name, America has given it an even better one. Yes, America is an empire and has been since 1945. But like Britain, America has not behaved empirically. After crushing Japan, America picked her up. After soundly defeating Germany, America cleaned her up. Empires can do bad things, but good things as well. It was the pulpits of New England that ended slavery in America and the nearly single-handed work of one man, William Wilberforce, who ended slavery in Britain. But it was the British Empire that spent the rest of the 19th century ending slavery around the world.
Just who is still the world’s greatest military power today? The greatest economic engine? The most charitable nation on earth? The answer is America. But empires die. Rome did, Britain did, and the Soviet Union did. Americans should worry about how our behavior in Afghanistan affected our world status (withdrawing without informing our staunchest allies). If we are not concerned about the violence sweeping the nation, we should be. And if we heed the leftist voices who denigrate our nation at every turn, we’re finished.
It is not a selfish act for either an empire or a small nation to first promote the prosperity of its own people, but the most powerful actor on the world stage must also seek the well-being of other nations. Americans best select for leadership men and women who fully understand this and are fully committed to this noble imperial task.
