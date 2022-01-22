It’s past time for socialists, globalists, and all other lovers of governmental central planning to shut their mouths and open their wallets. Lyndon Baines Johnson’s War on Poverty has been lost. The poverty-stricken may have been helped temporarily in a material way for these 58 years, but it still appears that the poor will always be with us. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing we can do.
Why not a new approach? Why not one that would give the nation’s socialists, globalists and lovers of government programs a chance to put their money where their mouths are and show they really care about poverty? One of my progressive friends tells me there is no way private entities can solve poverty. Well, he’s right inasmuch as poverty is often not just the absence of food, clothing, and shelter, but the absence of a spirit of hope and self-confidence and a work ethic that gives legs to that spirit. This is not to say that the poor are all lazy because all are not.
Government can help the poverty problem in a limited way, but to take on the nation’s poverty as did the Great Society and its War on Poverty is the boldest of pipe dreams. That path has produced as much bureaucracy and dependency as it has substantial help. That path has not addressed the causes of poverty such as fatherlessness or single parent homes. It has done nothing to bolster the traditional family. According to the Census Bureau, the poverty rate has fluctuated between 11% and 15% since the War on Poverty’s launch in 1964. Stalemate is never success.
So proposal 1: The richest man in the world is an American. If Jeff Bezos would engage his fellow billionaires Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerburg, the Walton family, and the nation’s 534 other billionaires, could they not set up the ultimate private charitable organization? Billionaires – unless their money was inherited – have surely already amassed the knowledge and skill to assess need, organize, structure, write goals, prioritize, delegate, and activate.
Proposal 2: All Americans should be challenged to contribute to this massive charitable effort. Let’s let the mere millionaires off the hook as far as planning and leadership go, and count them as ordinary contributors. As we deplorables used to say of the old gray mare, a million dollars “ain’t what she used to be.” But this plan would “out” the socialist bleeding hearts like Bernie Sanders. We would find out if champagne socialists really care about the poor by whether or not they contribute to the most humongous task the private sector has ever undertaken. Maybe leftists will stop saying billionaires should give their money away and start doing so themselves.
I’m a retired teacher but I’ll certainly contribute if Bezos and his moneyed colleagues lay out a plan that is sensible and void of any stripe of government participation. Churches should be encouraged to help as well. Don’t tell me that Americans are not givers. When it comes to charity, Mississippi leads the way followed by the other Southeastern states. Our New England friends are the lowest givers, with Massachusetts being dead last.
Proposal 3: Heed the 10th Amendment and initiate legislation that gets welfare out of the hands of the federal government. Allow this new behemoth of private enterprise to lead the way in encouraging citizens to care for each other. Free people can do lots of things when intrusive government gets out of the way. America could show the world how to handle deprivation.
Proposal 4 is relevant to 1-3 though at first one might not think so. It’s past time to call a Convention of States which Article V of the Constitution allows and which 14 state legislatures have voted to do. In an excellent article in the November 26th MDJ, Lance Lamberton, head of Cobb County Taxpayers Association, explained in clear detail what a Convention of States (COS) is all about. Though Lamberton errs in his estimation of the Eagle Forum, he argues convincingly for the need of the states to assert their constitutional right to bypass Congress whenever at least three-fourths of the states vote to do so.
A convention of the states plus a concerted private effort to attend to welfare would be a jolting blow to governmental power. Freedom can walk a mile and back while government bureaucracy is putting on its shoes. It’s past time to test the true concern of those who incessantly point to government for every need.
Unthinkable? Not in America! How does the saying go? “If we can put a man on the moon …,” what can we not do?
