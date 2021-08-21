If Grant and Lee could show deep respect for each other at Appomattox and if the rabid abolitionist Horace Greeley could pay Jefferson Davis’ bail, Americans today should be able to handle their political/social differences peacefully.
But today is not a season to talk about peace. In fact, it’s time to fight. Since violence has moved to the suburbs, if an evil man with ill intentions enters my house at 3:00 AM, it’s time to fight. On a much broader scale, if domestic forces bent on transforming America continue their onslaught on America’s values and heritage, it’s time to fight those forces as well.
The war for what America will be like within the next quarter century has been waged. It’s clear that freedom of expression is being limited like never before, thanks to the government, the media, corporations, social media moguls, the university, and now, medical authoritarianism. Regarding the latter, anyone who dares listen to any medical researchers who disagree with Dr. Fauci is considered absolute nuts. Never have Americans been as subservient as now. Never have we allowed ourselves to be so browbeaten and so driven to one perspective without allowing other perspectives voice. Never has rejection of establishment wisdom gotten us fired.
Will America, then, remain the beacon of freedom and the example of prosperity-producing economics to the rest of the world? Is she allowing her heritage of individual liberty to be aborted by the false gods of safety and unchallenged bureaucratic wisdom? Consider the following areas in which America has slipped, largely because those who don’t like America have chosen to diminish her and blame her for sins which she long ago acknowledged, addressed, and sought to repair.
Our nation is now being undermined by what writer Irving Kristol called “the adversary culture.” Trading liberty for safety, college students around the country are arguing against freedom of speech, opting instead for “safe speech.” Un-chastised by their stockholders, corporations have become social activists, taking positions on everything from bathrooms to race to sexual identity. We’ve all heard the expression, “Shut up and sing.” Corporations need to shut up and make money. But somehow they have become the arbiters of social justice and “sexual freedom.” You know, the transgender/binary gender/choose your own pronoun foolishness, not to mention all the corporate support given to the riot-loving Black Lives Matter organization.
The media, abdicating their role of providing news, have become the Commentariat. The medical profession that knows better but won’t say so, yields to the nonsense of asking on its paper work for one’s “sexual identity.” Many schools that should be teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic are delving deeply into ideology, telling children and youth alike what to think, particularly about race. As for the military, what more needs to be said about its departure from its purpose than to quote the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley: “I’d like to learn more about white rage and believe our troops should as well”?
In sports, team owners allow spoiled 20-something-year-old millionaires to disrespect the flag and put down the country that, for Heaven’s sake, allowed them to get rich in the first place. In short, craziness abounds.
And that’s why fighting is in order. If a major political party will so agreeably yield to its fringe that calls into question capitalism, free speech, free enterprise, and love of country, the nation’s future is bleak unless that party is denied leadership and unless ordinary citizens do certain things. The Tea Party was successful. America needs another such effort.
What can be done? There are many things deplorable, God-fearing, America-loving, hardworking, taxpaying citizens can do, and all of them will require not so much time or effort as simply the willingness to disturb our busy lives. Here are some: vote for sure; call or write your elected officials to tell them what you think; warn/teach your children not to follow the crowd and to question their teachers or professors whenever they teach something contrary to what they were taught at home; join and/or give money (small donations add up) to organizations that hold to your beliefs including political parties; speak up more whenever social or political topics are brought up.
Finally, be inspired by the great poem, “Be Strong,” by Maltbie Davenport Babcock: “Be strong / We are not here to play, to dream, to drift / We have hard work to do and loads to lift / Shun not the struggle, face it / ‘Tis God’s gift. / Say not, ‘The days are evil. Who’s to blame?’ and fold the hands and acquiesce / Oh shame! / Faint not, fight on / Tomorrow comes the song.”
Yes, fight we must.
