Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.