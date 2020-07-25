Sorry, but on my desk in a mug full of pencils stands my little 4x6 Confederate flag. Beside it is another 4x6 flag, Old Glory. Those are the two flags, one or both of which all of my immediate kin have lived under. I love both flags.
No, the Confederate flag is not evil. And those who say it is are guilty of judging a thing by its misrepresentation. Should Christians abandon the cross symbol simply because the KKK sullied it? Then why should those of us with Southern ancestry abandon the Confederate flag just because it too has been sullied or misrepresented by one group or another? It’s a piece of history.
The Confederate flag is all about regional love and allegiance. How many of the Confederate troops do you suppose had the defense of slavery on their minds as they fought, bled and died? How many ordinary Civil War-era Southerners, most of whom were dirt poor, were dedicated to maintaining the institution of slavery?
When the Civil War began in 1861, South Carolina, the first state to secede, had been a state for only 73 years. Do you suspect there may have been many South Carolinians who still had deeper love for their own region than for the vast, growing nation they had joined? If the states were wrong to secede from the union, was America wrong to separate from Britain? Of course we didn’t call that separation secession, or Brexit, but that’s exactly what it was.
Cave, cave, cave. That’s what people do when they are afraid to fight, or when it’s not politically expedient, or when they think they will suffer economically. Wherever they lie buried, Cicero, Robert E. Lee, and Churchill are weeping. They were not cavers. Those who taint Robert E. Lee show their ignorance of him. If Georgians cave on Stone Mountain, …
But on to a positive note. In the midst of the coronavirus season, kindness is being reported everywhere. Fast food managers have reported that many who are driving through to order their burgers, etc. are paying for the vehicle right behind them. Tipping generously in various and sundry venues has been widespread. When I said to a young man in business for himself who had just repaired my garage door, “If it won’t mess up your books, I’m going to add a little to this bill,” he thanked me profusely and broke down.
Verbal silliness is getting out of hand. Whatever “woke” means, the fashionable word is bound to die soon. I’m praying. Even the word science is being manipulated. (More about the “man” in man-ipulated in a moment.) Politicians and media stars are trying to deify the word, science: “We must follow the science,” “The president doesn’t believe in science,” or “Everybody knows that such and such is settled science.” Thinking people will ask, “Whose science? Ptolemy’s or Galileo’s? Isaac Newton’s or Albert Einstein’s?” “Albert Einstein’s or Andrea Chez’s?” Professor Chez, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA says, “Einstein is right about relativity, at least for now.” Chez rightly implies that true science is never settled. But invoke the word science and you’re considered smart.
More verbal silliness: the UK Royal Navy has banned the words “manpower” and “unmanned.” (Guess those words are man-ipulative.) We know enough about the proper Brits to know they would never originate such silliness. They caught it from us…
Kudos to churches and other religious entities that rejected Payroll Protection money. My pastor, Dr. Perry Fowler of Kennesaw First Baptist Church has led the church and school in not accepting it, urging us to “put our faith in action and trust God to provide.” God has. Pastor Fowler added, “Our community’s small businesses need assistance and we don’t need to limit their opportunities if they desire to take the loan.”
Amen. Also, when churches accept money from the government they allow the government’s foot in the door and strengthen the argument for the taxation of churches …
Beware of “training” these days, especially if you work for a corporation. It’s simple indoctrination. If the “training” is about racism, sexism, diversity, same-sex marriage or hate crimes, you can be sure someone is insisting that you think as they think. All of this “sensitivity training” is the most un-American thing going.
Happy summer! Stay free.