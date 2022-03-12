The lead editorial in this past Tuesday’s Marietta Daily Journal was music to many ears. It was titled, “Cognia due for a review of its own.”
What’s Cognia? Good question. First of all it is one of those many prissy words/names, the likes of which are popping up everywhere for businesses of all stripes. Remember how we twisted up our faces when we first heard the name “Truist”? I mean, a baseball park and a bank named “Truist”? There are other examples of facial-distorting names here and there, but you get the point.
Cognia is the name of the private accrediting agency that either accredits or doesn’t accredit the school systems that employ it to evaluate their schools. As for the agency’s name, I’m just guessing that Cognia was chosen because it sounds like “cognition” or is perhaps a play on the educational expression, “cognitive skills.” Lord, I don’t really know. I only know that AdvancED and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, two of Cognia’s former names, are fairly clear and don’t make you wonder quite so much what the organization does.
Yes, the MDJ editorial struck a chord with me. First, it clearly stated the reason Cognia is in the news, that being its findings on Cobb’s public schools which it recently voided, but only after “school administrators lost hundreds of hours preparing hundreds of pages of rebuttals to Cognia’s original special review report.” Cognia’s findings came from an interim evaluation prompted by the Democrat members of the school board. Its report showed more concern for infighting on the board than on things that matter most such as student achievement. Has there ever been a school board that had no infighting?
The editorial also claimed that Cobb County schools are “among the best; our students among the most well-educated; and the district among the most well run.” I can only testify that I taught in Cobb County Schools for 32 years from 1971 to 2003. From working at three high schools and the central office I can say that my colleagues and superiors were the best that anyone could desire. Names like Kermit Keenum, Stanley Wrinkle, Larry Hinds, Betty Gray, Jim Traylor, Don Murphy, Roger Russell, Dexter Mills, Dale Gaddis, and Wade Scholes will dance around in my brain and heart for as long as I live. The same is true for fellow classroom teachers who stepped into administrative leadership like Corky Kell, Carole Kell, Grace Calhoun, Terry Poor, Stella Ross, Carla Northcutt, and Hilda Wilkins. Cobb’s teachers and administrators have been the finest of people and the finest of educators.
From all accounts, except for Cognia’s original ill-conceived “volunteer” assessment of the current board, current superintendent Chris Ragsdale and his team are still carrying high the torch. I can assure you that school board chairman and former student of mine David Chastain is equipped to serve, by both intelligence and love for his home county. I hope Chastain still has that touch of benign mischief that helps people around him lighten up and have a good day. I’m also immensely proud of former students Ashlynn Campbell, principal of Harrison High and Keith Hansen, head baseball coach at Allatoona High.
Since our schools are good, that necessarily means our county must be good. Cobb County has always reminded me of my hometown of Forest, Mississippi. Forest was a forward looking place with political and community leaders who worked hard to affect the quality of life for everybody, even those out in the county. Its aristocracy was a friend to every commoner. They all knew and respected my tenant farmer father. Forest had its own separate school district and for reasons I don’t recall, bused in and educated quite a few county kids. Like my own hometown and county, Cobb County is still a good place and its schools reflect it.
What then should we make of Cognia and its recent stumble? The editorial, penned by Vice President of Content J.K. Murphy, addresses that too: “Cognia holds our schools and students hostage and Georgia taxpayers cough up the ransom. That, on its face, is wrong.” Murphy went on to tout the work of Senator Lindsey Tippins who has filed legislation that would “change how Cognia goes about its business.”
There are things about public education generally that drive me nuts, but with the present majority of our current school board at the helm, I’ve no doubt common sense will prevail. Senator Tippins is good at fixing things. So let’s get back to mathematics, science, history, English, and Alfred, Lord Tennyson!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.