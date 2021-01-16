Today our national capital is armed to the gills. Cops and troops are rightly everywhere, some even sleeping on the floor of the Capitol building. Individual states are also shoring up security for next week’s inauguration.
As Democrats and their media outlets would cast it, more peasants are headed toward the palace with their pitchforks. You know. The unwashed, uneducated, cultish conservative thugs, those who, according to the elitist CNN “contributor” Eugene Robinson, “need to be re-programmed.” Robinson wasn’t referring only to the thugs who stormed the Capitol, however. He made it clear he was referring to all of the supporters of Donald Trump.
How sad, how despicable, that the lengths to which the federal government has gone to protect itself were not extended to the business owners, cops, and other non-elites in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis. Why no rage when Black Lives Matter and Antifa filled the streets and battled with police for three solid months? The answer is obvious and twofold.
First, simply because the little people whose shops were burned down by the radicals during “the summer of love” were not elitists but just normal folks. Neither were their places of work hallowed, columned structures of marble. Second, because Democrat mayors and governors not only turned aside from the summer violence but also defended the destructive “protestors” as well.
Said elitist Kamala Harris, “The protesters are not going to let up and they shouldn’t let up.” This, while cars were being smashed, police stations were being burned, and even government buildings were being destroyed. Elitist-in-Chief Nancy Pelosi, when asked about the rioters, appeared to be at a loss for words then muttered, “People will do what they do.” Ponder the double standard for violence. Ponder who incited the summer violence, excusing it with the phrase, “justifiable frustration.”
Compare these comments to the words of President Donald Trump just before the Capitol storming took place, words I have read and watched three times. I challenge any reader to quote me a single sentence from the president’s speech that incited anyone to riot. Shortly after the storming of the Capitol, another elitist, Sen. Mitt Romney, used a word that has since been seized and repeated by anti-Trumpers.
“Embarrassing,” moaned the senator. What, then, is the word for the action perpetrated upon the little people of the cities named above? I doubt that the ordinary citizens whose livelihoods were lost, whose lives were endangered and put on hold ever thought about embarrassment. They were thinking about food, housing, mortgages, their immediate future, and kids, things rich man Romney has never had to worry about.
As for the dumbing down of the word “insurrection,” a word Democrats need to look up, the taking over of a section of a city and claiming sovereignty over it is far more seditious than trashing the House Speaker’s office, engaging in antics, and making fun of her. True insurrectionists don’t waste time with foolishness. Ne’er-do-wells do. And every political party has its share of ne’er-do-wells.
Yes, the Capitol, the seat of our government, is hallowed and sacrosanct. But so is the common man’s “castle” and workbench. Even the wealthy FDR made clear his sincere belief in “the sanctity of the commoner.” That’s why he was considered a traitor to his class. Regard for the common folks far away from our storied capital city was what distinguished us from Europe in the first place. It was the far away folks whom Donald Trump aroused, the huge middle class who had been ignored by elitist, globalist Democrats and Republicans alike. The goons of Jan. 6 don’t represent this vast portion of America’s citizens. To be precise, the beautiful Capitol they trashed is but a symbol of what is hallowed and sacrosanct, namely our freedom.
For four years uppity elitists in both parties have sullied every word President Trump has uttered. With overwrought language they have attacked his family, questioned his sanity, belittled his intelligence, rejected his election and impeached him twice. It is they who incited the Jan. 6 goons.
Anyone who thinks Trump’s base will fall apart hasn’t followed politics and doesn’t understand the power of numbers. Seventy-four million Trump supporters are not going to evaporate. The tepid Republicans who bolted will fade. If they are truly conservatives they will regret their lack of discernment within six months. It has escaped them that because of Trump the middle class is doing better, borders are now meaningful, Blacks are exiting the Democrat party, Arabs and Jews are talking, and “America First” is gloriously infectious.
Trumpism is not dead because populism is very much alive. To maintain their power, Democrats and their elitist Republican sympathizers might need to look up populism since it’s coming toward them. The Biden agenda will strengthen it.
