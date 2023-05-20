Events in the life of a friend I admire have prompted me to give thought to Lady Justice.
Though less well known than Lady Liberty, Lady Justice is a centuries-old statue that vividly portrays and illustrates the Western values of fair and equal treatment before the law. As the saying goes, “The ground at the feet of Lady Justice is wondrously level.” That’s because Lady Justice is blindfolded and unbiased. She listens. She seeks only the truth.
Lady Justice also never peeps. She stands solidly undisturbed by opinions, preferences, excuses, and lies. She listens to all of them but objectively hears all sides. Her solemnity does not suggest disinterest. It simply reminds us that she clings to values, truths, and principles that are not temporal but eternal. Truth cannot be changed but it can certainly be twisted or simply ignored. My good friend is definitely in need of Lady Justice.
I have known David Moerschel for almost 20 years. I first met him when he invited me to join the board of a non-profit that he was starting. David is a highly specialized medical worker and a trained crisis chaplain. He is a committed Christian, a devoted husband, and the faithful father of three small children. David became worried about his family’s safety during the riots of 2020. Learning that the organization Oath Keepers had a good reputation for protecting families and businesses during riots, he joined its chat group three weeks prior to January 6, 2021. Recall that there were bands of black-clad people frightening neighborhoods all over the country in 2020.
Because of his medical background, Oath Keepers asked David to be in Washington, D.C. to assist medics. He agreed to go. At the Capitol David walked up the steps to look for the medic and found the doors closed. A dense crowd soon assembled on the steps as he was looking for the medics. Before long, the Capitol doors were opened, a cheer of “Push, push” went up and the crowd behind him stampeded, pushing its way into the Capitol. David had no choice but to go in the same direction as the crowd behind him lest he be stomped to the ground.
David went up the Capitol steps to provide medical assistance, not to protest. He never did harm to people or damage to property. He did not enter the Capitol willingly. He was pushed by the stampede. He observed that the police were not escorting protestors out or telling them to leave, or even engaging them in any way.
David never shouted, never commiserated or communicated with rioters, was never accosted by any of them, all the while seeing police officers walk casually by. He was in no way involved with or a part of the goons who stampeded the Capitol. He was there to do his work as a crisis chaplain and to assist medics. David climbed the Capitol steps to be the active missionary, the helper, he always had been. His mission, however, was thwarted. Fortunately he was able to get out of the Capitol eleven minutes after entering.
Five months after January 6, at the end of May, 2021 David, to his surprise, received a call from the FBI. The FBI later interviewed him in person for three and a half hours. He was arrested on July 2, 2021, charged with sedition and other “thought crimes,” and was convicted a long year and a half later in January of 2023. He will be sentenced on June 2, 2023. This kind of story is getting more and more familiar. His plight brings to mind the 1000 plus other Americans whose lives are still being ruined, many of whom never set foot in the Capitol. David has expressed his concern for those individuals and their families as well.
David Moerschel is one of the most exemplary men I’ve ever known. He has a Master of Divinity degree and has done missionary work around the world. His children are home schooled by his wife. The family has had no income since he was placed under house arrest. Needless to say, their lives, particularly their financial status, have been drastically altered.
Readers who wish to help David’s family can contact https://www.givesendgo.com/davidlegalfund. David and his wife are particularly asking for prayer. Because I know this man, his wife, his incredible in-laws, and his character, I’m giving and praying hard for him regarding his June 2 sentencing.
