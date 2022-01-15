“When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another …”
So began the declaring, not the document just yet, but the verbal agreeing among our founders. That declaring led 13 separate geographical groups of British subjects to separate from powerful Britain and begin their political/governmental life anew with each other.
One marvels at their courage. Knowing of the power of the British army (had the Redcoats not been a presence on the streets of New England’s cities?), the founders dared to believe that ragtag farmers, small merchants, and they themselves could amass an army and defeat the strongest power of the western world.
Not all colonists desired separation. Not all of the delegates to our constitutional convention agreed at first on our constitution. That lion of liberty Patrick Henry said he “smelt a rat” and insisted it be amended. Thank him and Madison for the Bill of Rights which is always one Congressional election away from possible dissolution.
Only one idea led to the written Declaration and its fulfilling document, the Constitution. That idea was the belief that people could govern themselves and did not need kings, queens, viceroys, and potentates to direct their lives, presumably including their personal healthcare. Indeed it was kings and such that for centuries had prevented freedom.
But separation, division, and re-direction were all necessary for the start-up of political freedom. The same is true today. Sometimes division is not only good but necessary. Today in American politics separations are occurring that at one time in our national life would have been un-thinkable. Re-alignments are occurring.
How could they not? For the last 13 months our federal government has been behaving like the rulers of old. Just this past week my younger brother informed me that the insurance company he works for had to issue an ultimatum for employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly and wear a double mask at all times. He was required to give his vaccination card to the HR department to show to OSHA. His company will be fined $10,000 for each employee that is not in compliance. “Never thought government would be doing this to businesses,” he opined.
OSHA: Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A “bureau.” Government must keep us safe, healthy, and vaccinated, you see. The mischievous Franklin and the solemn Washington would chuckle and then fight the very notion. Talk about unelected bureaucratic power! Consequently, the discord and division throughout the nation today.
Division Exhibit A: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce – not necessarily your local chamber – deserted the Republican Party in the 2020 election. The national chamber gave higher scores to Democrats on their voting record. Today’s corporate world, instead of attending to business, is pontificating on race, homosexual rights, and “equity.” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy recently stated, “Big Business is not welcome back if and when Republicans get back in power.” That, dear reader, is a political divide worth noting. Oh, how far the corporate world has drifted from that true Republican Calvin Coolidge who asserted, “The business of America is business.”
Exhibit B: Traditionally, Republicans have been viewed as the friends of business and Democrats the friend of the common man. Today the common people/ordinary citizens, particularly manual laborers, still support a Republican billionaire. The Democrat Party is no longer the refuge of ordinary citizens but primarily of the intelligentsia, academia, college students, professional leftists, and socialists, a momentous turn-around.
If politics is downstream from culture, then politics will be noble only when the culture is noble. We look at the smashing and trashing of our cities, at coarsening language, and at governmental overreach and blame it on bad politics. But youthful smashing and trashing springs from fatherlessness; coarse language springs from weakened homes; and governmental overreach springs from a belief system that simply loves governmental largesse.
The slog which the nation now finds itself in is deeper than politics. It is a mental/spiritual/philosophical state brought on by the abandonment of that great idea of the founders, that is, individual liberty, not bureaucratic rule or executive mandates. We have allowed a virus – more precisely its managers – to ease us further into loss of freedom. We’ve also ceased “appealing to the Supreme Judge of the World for the rectitude of our intentions,” as the closing words of the Declaration state.
More division and re-alignment are likely. The ’22 and ‘24 elections will reveal whether we prefer the great idea set forth in New England barely two and a half centuries ago or subservience to Big Brother.
