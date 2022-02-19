Picking up my February 17th Marietta Daily Journal, I was both thrilled and saddened. The front page of the MDJ featured the story of the death of Louis Walker, Jr. who, along with two other Black teachers, led the way in integrating Marietta High School back in 1966.
I was thrilled to read about Mr. Walker’s character and reputation and his effectiveness as a career teacher at Marietta High. I was saddened that I had never met or heard of him. If I had been fortunate enough to meet him, I suspect we would have had plenty to talk about.
In 1967 I too had the exciting experience of helping get school integration underway in Meridian, Mississippi. 1966 and 1967 were pivotal years in race relations. Although the Civil Rights Act was made law by Congress in 1964, the change it legislated did not come instantly. School systems and business establishments alike were slow with compliance, partly because of the logistics and planning that integration required.
From the MDJ article I gathered that Louis Walker may have had at least a slight problem in being accepted at Marietta High School. The article states that he “forced his reluctant coworkers to speak to him until they realized they liked him.” He did so by learning their names and by “using his booming voice to happily ask how they were doing in front of everyone. They could choose to ignore him and embarrass themselves or let their guard down and talk to him.”
My reception at George Washington Carver Jr. High School in Meridian was quite different. With no booming voice and not being the most outgoing guy in the building, all I could hope for was the good will and kindness of my Black colleagues at Carver. Good will and kindness were exactly what I received from day one.
I would like to have asked Mr. Walker if he was recruited to go to a school of a different race of if he volunteered, if he feared non-acceptance by his colleagues or students, and if he feared disruption.
What got me to Carver was a short list of events. At the end of my first year of teaching, 1966-67, the Meridian school superintendent Dr. L.O. Todd, called for volunteers to go to a school of a different race the next year. Dr. Todd had just come from the presidency of the junior college I attended. He was a native of nearby Newton County and having received his doctorate from Columbia University, was considered a “local boy” who had done well. Although he was much older than I, we were both country boys and we became good friends. Superintendent Todd received two responses to his call for volunteers, myself and Melba Clark of Carver. The following year Ms. Clark and I simply switched schools.
From beginning to end the year at Carver was a delight. The faculty was stellar. All male teachers except coaches and shop teachers were expected to wear neckties. (How we have fallen!) Students were disciplined and interested in their schoolwork. A public housing project across a huge ditch fed the school over 50% of its population. It was joyfully obvious that the faculty expended themselves in teaching their students. Having grown up with a German Shepherd, I found great joy in spending a few Saturday afternoons at the home of the principal, Billy Sykes, surveying his pack of German Shepherds.
Science teacher Ernestine Ross and I had the same planning period. In the teacher’s work room I’m afraid we spent more time talking about her cousin Diana Ross and the emerging Supremes than we spent planning lessons or grading papers. One day in the work room math teacher, Mr. Bell, caught me humming Dionne Warwick’s song, “Do you know the way to San Jose?” He warned me: “No humming anyone but Diana Ross in here, Mr. Hines. Bet you know why.”
In the spring 0f ‘68 during the funeral of Martin Luther King, classes were canceled and all students reported to the gymnasium or the library to view the funeral on television. A pall enveloped the premises the entire day. In the library I was seated by one of my sweetest and smallest 7th grade girls. When Dr. Todd entered the library to give words of condolence, she leaned over to me and whispered audibly, “Mr. Hines, what’s a white man doing at our school?” Later Ernestine Ross remarked, “Mr. Hines, you’ve arrived. They must all think you’re Black.”
Yes, Louis Walker and I could have talked. Maybe I can soon have the honor of meeting his highly esteemed widow.
