The British writer G.K. Chesterton wrote, “All revolutions are doctrinal. You cannot upset things unless you believe something outside them.”
The same is true of every belief of every stripe, including atheism and secularism. Atheism and secularism are philosophies, and they are essentially the same. In effect they are both religions. I’m happy to say that I have friends who are devout atheists or secularists. These friends are good people of accomplishment and they care about people and the country. They are not hostile to people of faith. With all respect they take exception to faith and anything transcendent, truly believing that what you see is all there is. I see and understand the distinctions they make between themselves, but I reject their insistence that they are not religious. A belief system is a belief system.
These friends like to point out to me that the U.S. Constitution does not contain the name God, and they are right. However the Declaration of Independence, while not law, is the document that set in motion the intention of 13 colonies to be free from a European power. The Declaration, with fire and high purpose, birthed the Constitution. In so doing, it did and does acknowledge the Creator and even claims that it is He, not monarchs or government, who endow human beings with “certain unalienable Rights” in the first place. This acknowledgement is found in the second sentence.
In the Declaration’s final sentence, which is a clear prayer of supplication, its writer appeals to “Divine Providence” for His support as the signers “mutually pledge to each other (their) lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.” Of the five textbooks from which I have taught this esteemed political document, three have omitted this final sentence.
Consider America’s present turmoil. Ponder the revolutionary spirit that fills the air, a spirit fraught with notions and policy ideas that have not sprung from either the Declaration, the Constitution, or the Judeo-Christian ethic that spawned both of these documents. Notions of governmental power, of human sexuality, and of freedom itself are being proposed that would shock not only our founders but also the general population of merely 40 years ago.
Regarding governmental power, one of the nation’s two major parties has turned almost entirely to “democratic socialism.” It has stated publicly its desire to pack the Supreme Court, to curb the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves, and to mark as “racists” or “nationalists,” those who believe a nation must have borders. The other major party – more precisely its leaders – often caves to the socialist party in the interest of unity and out of fear that revolution will break out if there is not “bipartisanship.” These peace-lovers are the ones who need Chesterton, Edmund Burke, and Patrick Henry the most. A 10th grade world history student can understand that the “democratic socialist” party has wrapped its views of governance with the philosophy of Karl Marx. Its solution for every problem is the Nanny State.
Regarding human sexuality, one of the two nation’s major parties has gone absolutely mad. With corporate America covering its every flank, it has re-defined for us sexuality itself. We all hem and haw about this but the issue can be boiled down to one word, homosexuality. Or as the Apostle Paul put it in the religious book most used by Americans, “men with men doing that which is unseemly.” Pride Month was all about celebrating homosexuality and, yes, Seattle’s parade with fully nude men in front of children was a good example of where we should have known the LGQBT “community” would lead us. Seattle, thou art America. Why is it not okay to criticize the LGQBT crowd? Why should they be shielded from criticism when not one other segment of the culture is? Living their chosen “lifestyle” is one thing. Flaunting it is another.
As for freedom itself, wherever he lies buried Patrick Henry weeps. Every year our freedom is restrained more and more. The FBI has recently raided the homes of enemies of the Democratic Party in the dead of night. A Congressional committee, calling its meeting a “hearing,” continues to bring charges against a former president, disallowing cross examination of its fear-induced witnesses. How cowardly to slam a former president or anyone else and allow no rebuttal. How pitiful of the corporations to bend their weakened backbones in any direction the cultural revolutionaries wish.
One of my atheist friends agrees with me on our loss of freedom. Denying freedom’s God, he‘s with Chesterton on the doctrine (the beliefs) of revolutions. He knows that progressives don’t like America because they do like things that America has never stood for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.