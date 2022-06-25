Below is a quiz which I propose for all swamp dwellers in our nation’s capital, particularly Congress, the liberal media, and all leftist organizations that spend their days preaching to the rest of us. The purpose of the quiz is to find out just how much swamp dwellers actually know about Middle America, socio-political issues, economics, human sexuality, and the Judeo-Christian ethic which of course is the ethic that has most shaped and informed the American experience.
But let’s be fair. Not all swamp dwellers are swamp creatures. Many who work for the swamp do not subscribe to its current values or policies. I worked for the government for half a century as a teacher, though not in the swamp. How anyone could argue that public schools are not government schools is beyond me. Local boards of education, duly chosen by the citizenry and closer to their constituencies than the nation’s swamp leaders, are still government entities. I’m just grateful for Cobb County school board’s majority members and the state school superintendent, all of whom I know and deeply respect. If they worked in D.C., they would be good examples of those who are in the swamp but not of the swamp.
Since we are now so beset with national leaders who have lost their minds in practically every area of our national life and who have proposed and defended economic and social ideas that are beyond the pale (new pronouns, abortion up to and after birth, sex ed for small children, paying off college debt), here is a simple test of their true knowledge and understanding of ordinary Americans.
Middle America questions: 1.What is fly-fishing? 2. Name two breeds of cows. 3. Who is Bill Gaither? 4. Who is George Jones? 5. Is the peanut a bean? 6. Name a car that has a rotary engine. 7. Name one conservative newspaper in the northeast. 8. What is hominy? 9. Name a tree other than oak, pine, and cypress. 10. What is a monkey wrench?
Socio-political questions: 1. What is the definition of the word “abort”? 2. Do most liberals believe in the perfectibility of man? 3. Do most conservatives? 4. Give three things (facts) that you know about Hobby Lobby. 5. What does the 10th Amendment to the Constitution say? 6. Name one area of national life that the federal government is deeply involved in even though the 10th Amendment clearly prohibits it. 7. How many illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden took office? 8. Name five non-Central America nations from which aliens have come to join this invasion. 9. Define federalism. 10. Write a one-paragraph defense of the prevailing, systemic Liberal Privilege. 11. Explain in one sentence why you wish to take guns from law-abiding citizens instead of allowing citizens to defend themselves from evil or troubled guys who always manage to get guns. 12. What do you think a gun store owner would say if you told him you wanted to buy an “assault weapon”? 13. How old is the manufactured term, “assault weapon”?
Economic questions: 1. Define free enterprise. 2. Define socialism. 3. Give support for your social-political belief that it is okay to rob Peter to pay Paul.
Human sexuality questions: 1. How many genders are there, which are you, and what are some differences between you and the other gender(s)? 2. Can a man become a woman? 3. Defend the argument that homosexuality is not rebellion against the natural order. 4. Present your argument for the Navy’s video that instructs the Navy on how to use “inclusive pronouns” in order to avoid “he” and “she.” 5. Write a short defense of WellStar Health System’s support and touting of Pride Month.
Judeo-Christian ethic questions: 1.What is the origin of the expression, “Judeo-Christian”? 2. Recite any five of the Ten Commandments. 3. Give the source of “Let him that stole steal no more; let him work.” 4. How many American presidents have at least paid lip service to the Bible and the reality of God?
Bonus questions: 1. Name ten prominent Black Americans who do not subscribe to “systemic White racism.” 2. Declare whether or not you are a racist and defend your self-designation. 3. If you are White, state how many Black friends you have.
Final comment: If your grade is below 70, I will request that the American Conservative Union provide you with videos and other instruments that can liberate you from your disinformation and biases.
