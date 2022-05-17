In the May 6 edition of the MDJ, a cartoon by Christopher Weyant appeared on the editorial page that I find to be the epitome of sophistry and deception.
It depicts a wrecking ball crane operated by an elephant (an obvious reference to the Republican Party) being used to demolish the Statue of Liberty. The wrecking ball is labeled “Roe v. Wade decision.” The implication is clear: that Republicans and Republican nominated SCOTUS justices are somehow destroying constitutionally protected liberties. This implication could not be more devious and ignorant!
The original Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, creating a “right” to an abortion, was made up out of whole cloth by the Supreme Court. It made a vague reference to the equal protection clause found in the 14th Amendment. But how that is related to a so-called right to an abortion is beyond me. It is clear that the majority of the court thought that right was to be found somewhere in the Constitution — they just couldn’t say where. Even the late Justice Ginsburg, the darling of women’s rights groups and pro-abortionists, said on several occasions that the case was poorly decided.
I’m not a lawyer, but it is obvious to me that the Constitution is silent on the topic of abortion as it is on many other subjects. But the 10th Amendment is clear. It declares that “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” As a result, the issue of abortion is to be decided at the state level by state legislatures and state courts.
The liberal left in America is pretending that SCOTUS could not possibly overturn Roe v. Wade as a matter of law. They contend that the court’s sole motivation is to attack a woman’s “right” to choose an abortion. That belief is the source of Weyant’s ridiculous cartoon. If any SCOTUS decision chipped away at our freedoms, it was the original Roe v. Wade decision that took this issue out of the hands of the people where it rightly belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.