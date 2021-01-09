On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I was in the employee lounge of my workplace when on the television appeared the live, real-time images of the terroristic attack on the NY skyscrapers which is now history, and all work stopped while my colleagues and I were glued to the television set watching the attacks unfold during that fateful day in which approximately 3000 people perished as a result.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, I was working remotely from home on my computer when a notification email alerted me that the U.S. Capitol was under attack. Quickly retiring to my living room and turning on the TV I witnessed the terroristic attack taking place, live and real time, and remained glued to the TV, along with family members, for the remainder of that day watching the attack and aftermath unfold, in which four people perished as a result.
Some may say that the title of this essay, equating the significance of the two days’ attacks is a false equivalency, however I strongly beg to differ.
The 2001 attack was instigated and carried out by foreign terrorists in order to undermine this country’s economy and stability; the 2021 attack was incited by the sitting U.S. president and over a hundred members of Congress, and carried out by domestic terrorists, to undermine this country’s democratic election, resulting in only four deaths, however, reminiscent of and carried out by mobs whose words and actions glorify the lynching of over 4,000 Americans (3,446 who were Black), and the insurgency which resulted in the deaths of over half a million Americans. (It is notable that even during the latter conflict, the Confederate flag never reached or was flown in the Capitol, however on this day it was.) So if you want to minimize the significance of this terroristic attack, and declare a false equivalency with other terroristic attacks, you are part that mob mentality that will allow it to happen again!
What else did this act of domestic terrorism bring to light? The grave and racist disparities on how legitimate Black and Brown protesters are treated by law enforcement, compared with white nationalist, supremacist terrorists. If you want a false equivalency — there is a legitimate one. Black Lives Matter and related protesters have NEVER engaged in the acts of terrorism as did the white nationalist protesters-turned-insurrectionists on this day, yet they were and are met with brutal force while these white domestic terrorists were almost welcomed and invited to storm the Capitol, by some law enforcement, and met with limited resistance by others. If Blacks attempted the same thing they would have been gassed and clubbed at best, and gunned down at worst. This was Racism 101 on display for all the world to see. (And thank the lucky stars that there were no Black Lives Matter or other counter-protesters there, as they would have been blamed for everything which went down.)
Regarding legal consequences for those who both incited and took part in this treasonous insurrection and domestic terrorism, I will leave that up to the authorities to decide and act upon, however, I and we the people should not let “one red cent” of our tax dollars — our money — be spent on this traitor when he leaves office — no taxpayer-funded salary, pension, security, presidential library, etc., and I will be circulating a petition, and setting up a website and social media pages to promote that initiative to cut him off once and for all!
One major sweet spot about this day in history, though: Georgia and the Senate elections: POETIC JUSTICE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.