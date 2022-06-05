In his recent column, Rev. Nelson Price weighed in on the very heated abortion debate, but completely left out a major component of the issue. This omission renders his argument invalid. I feel it’s important to add this factor to the discussion. Before I get to what he didn’t say, I’d like to mention a few things he did.
Rev. Price starts by stating the most common reasons women choose to terminate a pregnancy, even assigning a percentage to each one. He goes on to say that only a small proportion of the procedures are due to health concerns or fetal anomalies, but doesn’t add the percentage on this. To Rev. Price, it all boils down to “passion meeting laziness.”
My body, my choice? According to Rev. Price, a young woman is likely given “birth control advice including preventative care.” Becoming pregnant must mean she only “somewhat” followed these instructions. No more options for you, young lady. Rev. Price says, “Nobody told you to have sex. You did it voluntarily. Upon doing so, you accepted the response: pregnancy.”
What’s missing from this conversation? Well, that would be the father. A woman may have voluntarily participated in the act that led to conception, but she wasn’t alone. Isn’t her partner responsible for his actions as well? Think about this. A woman can only give birth every nine months. A man, however, can father a child every day. So, maybe we should focus more on a male’s role in pregnancy prevention. Maybe we should point out his laziness for not using protection.
The decision to terminate a pregnancy cannot be easy. Don’t you think that in most cases a woman consults the potential father for input? Are there statistics on the number of abortions where the man agrees with the woman’s decision? Any percentage numbers on why they feel it’s not the right time to have a child?
Why does Rev. Price leave men out of his argument against abortion? Maybe it’s because when faced with an unwanted pregnancy, a man can walk away. Does he direct his entire argument toward females because they are the ones who will have to carry and give birth to the child even if they give it up for adoption?
Obviously, Rev. Price thinks abortion has nothing to do with men. But, that would mean it’s just a women’s issue, right?
