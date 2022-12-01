The election process seemingly is out of control and has made a mockery of our representative (democratic republic) form of governance. For example, it is unconscionable that the current Georgia Senate race candidates combined have raised and are in the process of spending over $234 million to be elected (MDJ 11-29-22) to a position that pays less than $200,000 annually.
What makes this even more troubling is the fact that most of these campaign contributions come not from the citizens whom the next senator will represent but instead from sources outside the state, corporate interests, and political action organizations with interests beyond Georgia. This funding and political election model which is exemplary of virtually all elections, whether a local Cobb Commission seat, a city counsel post or the governorship, corrupts our representative form of governance.
The voters in each election are democratically electing the individuals who will represent them in the conduct of governance. It seems to me that a strong case could be made for two major changes to the funding process. One, contributions can only be made to campaigns by individuals registered or qualified to vote. In other words, no corporate, political action committee or other contributions. Two, contributors should be required to reside within the geographic area which the elective office represents—e.g., within GA for statewide offices; within a district if for the county commission; or a district if for a city commission.
These two changes would bring sanity back to the election process and return the power of the vote to the voters to be represented and remove the influence of outside interests. These modifications also should reduce the insane costs of elections and refocus the various candidates on their constituents and away from others.
