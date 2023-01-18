Dear Editor:
The majority Democrat Cobb Board of Commissioners (BoC) will be putting forward their plans for 2023. BoC Democrats, these are a few thoughts from this Cobb taxpayer. (Hint: I’m not the only one who feels this way.)
It’s what you don’t know that will hurt us. Recently approved facial recognition, artificial intelligence, potentially used with SMART streetlights as well as 5G are all potential threats to our privacy rights and potential dangers to our health.
Continuing to place millions of dollars in decisions on the consent agenda where multiple items can be voted with only ONE vote, rather than placing them on the regular agenda for discussion does not allow proper transparency. What are you hiding?
US Constitution’s First Amendment: Right to Petition for Redress of Grievances:
Citizens who come before you with concerns have the right to say things their way without being chastised or edited by you.
The current budget is exponentially higher than previous budgets without justification. Hidden taxes such as increasing water rates because you incorrectly take from the Water Fund and inflating home values to bring in more hidden taxes hurts taxpayers.
Using our tax dollars to sue the GA legislature to replace current approved district maps based on census is “unconstitutional. Your unconstitutional “home rule” map creates chaos and disenfranchises voters.
Hiring an expensive Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) person rather than focusing on the required functions of county government is wasteful expenditure of tax dollars. It is also NOT the role of government to be in the charity business. These are unnecessary costs and distractions. Cobb does not have a problem with fairness to anyone except (seemingly) to law abiding taxpayers.
Implementing other counties’ flawed processes such as UDC zonin g that endangers suburban single family neighborhoods and pushes us into an URBAN footprint is NOT honoring your oaths of office nor being good stewards of our money. That is not a direction we want to go.
Why are you seemingly trying to attract struggling populations from surrounding counties into Cobb with free stuff at our expense? Good charities in Cobb struggle to take care of our own. Increasing transient populations weaken our schools and our tax base as well as potentially creating more crime.
Also, please “trash” your very unpopular undesired attempt to have a monopoly on garbage collecting.
BoC Democrats, please turn this ship around while you still can before it runs aground.
Jan Barton
Marietta
