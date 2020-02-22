Rep. John Carson represents the citizens of District 46, which includes portions of Cherokee and Cobb counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Transportation, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications and Ways & Mean s committees and Secretary of the Insurance Committee. He also serves on the Intragovernmental Coordination, MARTOC and Rules committees. He also serves as an ex-officio member on the Appropriations Committee.