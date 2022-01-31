Dear Editor:

It is with great sadness that I heard of the passing of Mike Boyce.

Mike was a very smart, very nice person. Mike was able to have a respectful conversation with someone, even when he had a different perspective.

As Cobb Commission Chairman, he did not attempt to be a dictator. Instead, he tried to listen to others, accommodate various perspectives, and build a consensus.

Mike was an honorable person, and he always tried to do what was right. He will be missed.

Ron Sifen

Vinings

