DEAR EDITOR:
To prevent the worst impacts of overheating the climate, heat-trapping gases must be cut in half by 2030. To meet that target every state must contribute its fair share of those reductions.
But if we stay on the path adopted by Georgia’s Public Service Commission, the state’s obligation won’t be met.
The Energy Transition Institute has produced a fact-filled, state-by-state analysis of necessary emission reductions, mostly accomplished by curtailing combustion of fossil fuels. According to ETI, Georgia is one of 15 states that produce disproportionately high amounts of heat-trapping gases, attributed to using both coal and natural gas to produce electricity.
To enable America to meet its obligations in reducing heat-trapping emissions, Georgians must not only continue closing coal plants, as now planned, but natural gas must not be the primary replacement for coal — contrary to Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan, approved by the PSC in July.
In commenting on that plan, we strongly recommended that the PSC adopt an alternative being suggested by ETI, which is the rapid development of rooftop solar power instead of relying on power plants burning natural gas. But the PSC and Georgia Power continue impeding rooftop solar implementation.
Accelerating use of rooftop solar will help meet carbon-reduction goals while also benefitting consumers with lower power bills. Yet residential rates are now likely to rise under a proposal under the PSC’s review.
Moreover, by diversifying and decentralizing both power generation and storage, a well-developed rooftop solar sector will ensure greater power network stability, especially as peak demand continues to rise.
Clearly, restructuring Georgia’s energy policy is imperative.
Under these circumstances, raising residential energy rates in support of the deeply flawed Integrated Resource Plan is unjustified, inequitable, and ill-advised.
At this critical time, all Georgia Power customers must also understand that they are paying not only to sustain a higher-than-average guaranteed return on investment for company stockholders, but they are enabling the gross mismanagement of the Plant Vogtle expansion to be protected, and rewarded, by shifting billions in cost overruns onto their monthly bills.
Approval of yet another gigantic Georgia Power rate increase would be a flagrant violation of the PSC’s obligation to serve the public interest. All concerned by this misuse of state authority should voice their well-justified opposition to the proposed rate increase by contacting the PSC, the governor, and their state General Assembly representatives.
David Kyler
Saint Simons Island
