A tornado tracks along the ground for 200 miles in Kentucky and Ohio with 1,000 homes and businesses destroyed or damaged, at least 77 people dead. During what should be the rainy season a fire sweeps through dry suburban neighborhoods of Colorado destroying or damaging over 1,000 homes.
These two disasters precipitated by climate change both occurred in December resulting in these communities being designated disaster areas by the president. Our taxes will fund that relief. So, when politicians claim that legislation to address climate change is too expensive, they need to hear from us that the cost of not doing something is far greater. Instead of receiving funds to rebuild their destroyed lives, would the residents of Kentucky, Ohio and Colorado not prefer to have money spent beforehand to address the root cause of climate change so that such disasters become less frequent instead of more frequent?
In the Build Back Better Bill is the opportunity to put a tax on those energy producers contributing to climate change, creating a financial incentive for them to develop and implement technologies that do not add to carbon dioxide in the environment. Meanwhile the collected tax can be returned to consumers in the form of a check to offset rising prices that may be imposed by energy companies to fund the switch to better technologies.
Start the new year by invoking your rights as a citizen. Email and call your senators and representative, asking them to support Build Back Better with a price on carbon so we can more quickly address the causes of climate change, saving lives and property. We make our country better only when we accept our civic responsibilities and engage with the decision process by our representatives in government.
