After reading the letter to the editor by David Kyler in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, issue of the MDJ regarding his take on reforming Georgia’s energy policy, I have to rebut just about everything he said.
He asked your readers to “contact the PSC and that the PSC and others have misused state authority.” He added that “readers should oppose the Georgia Power rate increase.”
It is OK to oppose a rate increase, but his reasoning was out of touch.
He said that Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource plan was wrong (although approved by the PSC)… “that natural gas must not be the replacement for coal.”
He suggested that we must concentrate on rooftop solar power instead of relying on power plants.
I quote from a Wall Street Journal article by Harold Hamm, 3/14/2022, “The U.S. became energy independent, a net exporter in 2019. Gas and electricity prices were low, and the U.S. was the largest energy producer on the planet. Thanks to abundant and affordable clean-burning natural gas, the reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions was the most successful in the industrialized world.”
Another article by Wall Street Journal contributor, Stuart Gottlieb, 8/2/2022, states “We have witnessed what Europe’s reliance on Russian natural gas has wrought…unacceptable dependence on one of the world’s vilest governments.”
Europe was becoming vulnerable to Russia by eliminating the coal plants, closing nuclear plants, and concentrating on solar and wind energy. Europe has awakened and re-opened nuclear and coal plants and are trying to find alternative sources of energy such as LNG (Liquified Natural Gas.)
I find it difficult to understand why people like Mr. Kyler don’t get it. The free world does not need to be vulnerable to people like Mr. Putin, as Europe is figuring out. We can have wind, solar and other alternatives, but not at the expense of replacing our fossil fuels by 2023.
