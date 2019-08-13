RE: “A reluctant farewell” by Melvyn Fein, published in the MDJ on Aug. 8.
I was heartbroken reading Dr. Melvyn Fein’s sad column published Monday, August 5th.
I’ve thought of little else since then, a sinking feeling akin to Charles Krauthammer’s imminent death, and I suppose being struck similarly because Dr. Fein has been most nobly forthcoming about his advanced pancreatic cancer. I pray for his comfort, peace and his eternal destiny.
Dr. Fein’s articles have always been a welcome read and I’ve selectively scissored from the pages of the MDJ my favorites, mailing them off to like-minded relatives and colleagues. Some I’ve fancied: “Liberals ignore facts to advance misguided agenda,”
“Environmentalism as religion” and “Why I am angry.” I’m certain his column consumers have relished these as well. Not to be overlooked are his compelling books, including “The Great False Hope,” in my opinion, the most accurate writing on the debacle that was the Obama Administration.
For so long I’ve wanted to write to tell Dr. Fein how much he’s appreciated for his valiant efforts and prudent columns, not only by this reader but by adoring fans around the country. Somehow I hope this 11th hour word can get to him. God bless you, Dr. Melvyn Fein, and thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
John Willyard
Marietta
We were saddened to read Melvyn Fein’s column detailing his diagnosis of stage four cancer. His description of his battle was, as his columns, clear and concise, yet detailed and heartfelt enough to make us feel that we are companions in his struggle. We have enjoyed reading his viewpoints. We will miss him and we wish him God’s blessings in these difficult days.
Jerry and Ginger Anderson
Marietta
Though our political and cultural views are vastly different, Dr. Melvyn Fein’s columns have provided me with thought-provoking reading. His intellect and passion for our society’s welfare are obvious and admirable. I want to thank him for sharing his experiences. His columns offer much-needed balance and perspective in a sane voice.
I do regret his self-described imminent passing, but he can be assured he has contributed positively to our national debate as we seek our way forward. I wish him and his family the best.
Terry Blackwell
Atlanta
Words cannot express how much your written thoughts and words have meant to me and to so many in our community and elsewhere. You’ve brilliantly honored our strong history of patriotism to our Republic-built upon faith in God and recognizing individual freedoms, liberty and equality for all.
Thank you for taking the moral high ground, instilling common sense into many issues facing our institutions and nation.
You’ve inspired us with your love of our country and for your voice that will be remembered so profoundly and so fondly.
May God’s love bless you and your family always. You will be greatly missed.
Dot Dunaway
Marietta
Dr. Melvyn Fein, say it isn’t so! The voice of reason and reality, even in the face of death! Thank you for your life contribution, and may God give you peace.
Kathy R. Cadle
Marietta
It was with shock and great sadness that my husband Ed and I read your column on Monday. Our hearts go out to you. You have become part of our lives, as we have always looked forward to the MDJ Monday editorial pages to read your column! Your voice is positive and your desire to improve everyone’s quality of life has always been evident.
Thank you for sharing your common sense and wisdom on life, our country and our world. You have given us, the community and KSU a gift, we are all better for it. We are looking forward to reading your books. With admiration,
Sarah Mabes
Kennesaw
I have never in my life read a more touching, stirring, heart-wrenching piece of journalism than that of Melvyn Fein as he informed his readers of his terminal condition. I weep with astonishment that a man can relate his impending death while being simultaneously agonizingly descriptive and inspirationally stoic. My spiritual beliefs beg me to confirm his views on eternal destiny; but respect for his beliefs demand that I not proselytize. I love you, Melvyn Fein. I know I speak for many. May you meet God.
Randy Hill
Austell
We are so saddened to hear of Melvyn Fein’s cancer. We have so appreciated his thoughtful columns in the MDJ. It is very rare these days to have a conservative college professor, so sorely needed on our college campuses to balance the far leftist viewpoints presented by the majority of professors on most campuses. The students privileged to attend his classes with go forth with valuable knowledge and the ability to analyze information.
Dr. Fein has provided important subjects on which we should all ponder. Please know how much we appreciate you, Dr. Fein. God bless you.
Jan Barton
Marietta
Dr. Fein’s column, “A Reluctant Farewell” was breathtaking in every sense of the word. I was so stunned and saddened to read this news, written in the very succinct way that only Dr. Fein possesses. His articles have touched me in so many ways over the years. Sometimes I nodded vigorously, other times I spoke directly to the paper saying ‘you’re wrong’! I believe Dr. Fein’s brain worked in amazing ways.
Godspeed Dr. Fein; you will be missed. Wishing you love, peace and joy in your next “chapter.” You’ve done banner work on earth.
Meg Quigley
Marietta
I am shocked and saddened to learn of the cancer that has invaded your body. I want you to hear how much you have contributed to the understanding of life, politics and humanity through your writings. You are truly a remarkable thinker and a writer who easily explains many ideas and solutions to our current predicament in the United States.
I will miss your ideas and writings and I pray that somehow you could escape your current diagnosis. You are a very beautiful person, and I regret I never met you. All the best to you and your family.
Paul Caruso
Marietta
I was saddened to read Dr. Fein’s “Reluctant Farewell” article this week. Sharing his journey with cancer cannot have been easy, and I would have understood if he had wanted to keep this private. I appreciate that he knows his readers would want to know.
I cannot believe that the MDJ will be without his words of wisdom and calm debate of complex topics. I am going to order some of Dr. Fein’s books ASAP, but knowing there will be no more leaves a bit of a hole in the world. Dr. Fein, your columns have made the MDJ a better paper, and by reading them, you’ve helped me become a better person and a better researcher, thinker, and debater. I consider your words to be a guidepost, and no longer having your columns to look forward to is a great loss that affects us all.
As the great John Donne wrote:
“ … Each man’s death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.”
Bronson Beisel
Marietta
I was saddened by Dr. Fein’s news in his column today. His columns in your paper have been a beacon of light and common sense in this time of anger and unreality in the social and political world.
It is too soon to lose that voice of reason.
Thank you, Dr. Fein, for your service of good and right. God be with you and your family through these last days.
Charlotte Hipps
Marietta
How incredibly sad to read Dr. Fein’s farewell letter. I don’t think I’ve ever read anything quite like it. He is indeed stoic. I guess one has to be, or at least try.
I thank him for all his fine columns over the last several years, and thank the MDJ for conveying them. I would like to say to him pax Domini sit semper vobiscum, but he is not a believer, alas. Maybe it’s easier that way. I don’t know, but I doubt it. So I can only wish him and his family whatever the best is for them.
Harry Hagan
Powder Springs
It is with great sadness that I read Dr. Melvyn Fein’s goodbye letter in today’s MDJ. Dr. Fein is an almost unique figure — a conservative sociologist! I have looked forward to reading his thoughts, especially on the sad state of liberal politics, since I began subscribing to the MDJ more than two years ago.
Dr. Fein is a treasure, and his unique take on the contemporary world will be greatly missed. We have a saying in the Navy and I will use it to wish Dr. Fein, “Fair winds and following seas.” You, sir, cannot be replaced!
J M Walker, Jr.
Marietta
I ordered your book this morning. That way, I can keep your memory alive on my bookshelf, and I know it will be a treasure. I clipped and savored many of your columns over the years. While my husband and I felt a punch to the gut this morning to read of your failing health, I am loathe to admit that in addition to great compassion for you and your loved ones, I also felt a terrible pang of self-pity in anticipating being deprived of your voice of common sense and wisdom.
Sociology was my favorite subject in college, and reading your words always took me back to the classroom. As our culture seems to be self-destructing at an ever-increasing pace, your columns were a source of wisdom, reason and comfort. True wisdom is a rare commodity these days. It is more precious than gold. God bless you.
Nancy Whitaker
Marietta
It is with great sadness that I write to thank Dr. Fein for his superb columns in the MDJ. The entire community of Cobb County has gained from his wisdom and experience.
The courage that he has shown to speak out is an inspiration to all persons who believe in freedom of speech. I know that he has not been without detractors, but Dr. Fein understood that ideas are what shapes us.
Thank you for sharing and loving us enough to spend your time, sharing your knowledge, and using your experience to make this world a better place!
Godspeed!
Jim Cole
Marietta
I was very sad to read Melvyn L. Fein’s “A reluctant farewell” column.
I have enjoyed reading his columns over the years. They will be missed. I think I will have to read his autobiography now. I will be praying for Melvyn and his family as they go through this. Melvyn, you will be missed.
Mary Ann Prudner
Kennesaw
Though I have never met Melvyn Fein, I feel I am losing a friend. I look forward to your columns each week. You are intelligent, articulate and insightful. Thank you, Dr. Fein, for the outstanding contribution you have made in bettering this world by sharing your thoughts. You will be missed.
Wes Johnson
Powder Springs