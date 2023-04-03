Regarding the $25,000 raise for Sheriff Craig Owens' salary covered by Jake Busch on March 22nd.
The increase in Sheriff Owens’ salary seems excessive at face value when you consider that new deputies are paid about $47,000 annually. In an attempt to figure out my stance on his raise, I tried to do more research which exposed a more significant issue with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department (CCSD). There is a lack of data on police personnel and performance. I could find the CCSD budget and some other useful information in the Cobb County Biennial Budget Book but could not see their personnel numbers and pay scale.
Sheriff Owens has committed his department to becoming a model law enforcement agency and has set several goals in order to achieve that but it seems he has a small blind spot. Sheriff Owens recognized the importance of data when it comes to analyzing it to fight crime. Plus he makes communication with the community a priority but fails to prioritize sharing data with the public. Not to say that there is no attempt to share data but it is not in a prominent manner. The only published data on the CCSD is some performance metrics on page 293 of the 2021-2022 Cobb County Biennial Budget Book.
In order to achieve the goal of effective community partnership and communication, Sheriff Owens needs to inform the community on how many deputies there are, how much each rank is being paid, and their performance data. Knowledge of these topics can help the community determine how they feel about the CCSD's performance and if they support legislation to change things. The CCSD’s website has none of this information and putting it on there will raise trust between the community and the Sheriff’s Department through transparency of data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.