I am writing to encourage the formation of the convention of states to pass an amendment to limit the terms of these career politicians who have become rich due to their positions in government.
I quote a Scottish professor Alexander Tyler, who, in 1787, stated: “A democracy will continue to exist until the time the voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury." From that moment on the majority always votes for the candidate who promises the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.
Another wise man, Thomas Sowell, once said, “Politicians only try to solve the problem of how to be elected and re-elected.” Harry Truman once said, ”Show me a person who got rich in government, and I will show you a crook.” With a 96% re-election rate it seems pretty obvious to me that 96% of the politicians in Washington fall pretty close to being crooks. If we voters in America don’t pass an amendment to implement term limits on the elected positions in Washington, we are sliding right down the tubes into a inevitable dictatorship with Democrats in control of our government. These people have no shame, no character or no moral standards. Their motto is win at all costs, doing whatever or whoever it takes to win. Prime example: Pennsylvania elected a man to the U.S. Senate who can’t even formulate a coherent sentence, but he is a Democrat!
I write this not for my sake, I won’t be around to see the collapse, but my grandchildren will and it is they that I am fearful for.
