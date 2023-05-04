A Nashville school. A bank in Louisville. Add them to the list. 8 people wounded, 11 killed. Among the dead, three 9 year old children. 19 more victims join the tens of thousands that came before them. Two weeks in the US. Welcome to the mass shooting capital of the free world.
In the aftermath of one of these horrific and senseless crimes, the gun reform controversy usually takes center stage. This time, however, we seem to have moved on rather quickly. The color of a beer can has garnered more attention than these tragedies. Not that it matters. It’d just be more of the same people making the same arguments and nobody listening to what anybody else has to say. We claim to want answers, but cannot stop fighting among ourselves, let alone come together to find them.
We’re at an impasse. So, where do we go from here? To the experts. It’s time to turn to law enforcement professionals for guidance. These are the men and women who risk their lives on the front line in the fight against gun violence.Their insight can only be gained through experience, so there is no one better qualified to offer opinions on the matter. Shouldn’t we ask them to weigh in on the debate?
Do our current gun laws need modification? For or against assault weapon ban and magazine capacity restrictions? Could we benefit from red flag laws? Should permits be required for open and/or concealed carry? Is it helpful or harmful to have more armed private citizens? What steps can be taken to get this problem under control?
In order to get a better understanding of the gun violence epidemic, I would like to see a bipartisan committee of legislators meet with law enforcement representatives around the country. What options have an overwhelming majority either for or against? Are there any new ideas previously undiscussed? A report on their findings would be presented before Congress and made available to the general public.
Human lives, especially those of innocent children should not be wagered in a political game. Listening to and honestly considering the opinions of those with more knowledge would demonstrate that we are our lawmakers' top priority.
