I agree with Smyrna City Council member Charles Welch that Lewis Wheaton's resignation from the Smyrna City Council should be further examined. The citizens of Smyrna deserve an explanation.
According to Cobb County tax records, Dr. Wheaton both sold his house in Ward 7 and bought another house outside of Ward 7 on April 7, 2023. Georgia Code says a vacancy in an elected office occurs when an elected official no longer resides in the jurisdiction which that person was elected to represent.
According to the Cobb Elections Office, the vacancy is immediate. Yet, Dr. Wheaton did not announce his pending move nor indeed his actual change of residence in April. In fact, he continued to attend City Council meetings and to vote. On May 1, some three weeks after he ceased to be eligible to hold the position as city council member for Ward 7, he announced his resignation would be effective on May 11, 2023. That's over a month after he ceased to be the councilman for Ward 7. Did Wheaton have the right to decide the future date of his resignation since his tenure officially ended on April 7?
When Dr. Wheaton was sworn into office, he pledged to uphold the laws of the State of Georgia. Surely, he knew he was moving outside of his ward well before April 7. Why would an otherwise respected city council member make such a decision to deny the citizens of Smyrna and, particularly his ward, this important information? By concluding that 1) he had the right to decide he could resign weeks after he became ineligible to hold the seat and 2) to set the date of his resignation, it raises the question of whether Wheaton purposefully withheld his change of residence and made the date of his resignation such that it would give the mayor and council the opportunity to appoint someone to the vacant seat.
Had Dr. Wheaton made it know in advance that he was moving (as he should have) or had he publicly announced his resignation on April 7 when he ceased to be a resident of Ward 7, Smyrna would have been obliged to hold a special election to replace him. It seems Ward 7 residents are purposefully being denied the right to elect a replacement to serve out Wheaton's term w hich ends in January 2024. The reasons for his decisions are baffling, suspicious and should be investigated.
