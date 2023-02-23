It is with sadness that I read we will soon lose Jimmy Carter. He wasn't our best president, but he did some great things in his time in office in both Georgia and the White House. He is our greatest past president. He left office to return to his small home in Plains, not some mansion. He did not try to cash in on his past position. He is a Christian who lives his faith. He believes in living a life of service. His Carter Center is not just a museum, but has done so much for World Health and World Peace. Then there is Habitat for Humanity—he didn't just lend his name to it—he and Mrs. Carter picked up their hammer, nails, and paint.
On a spring break trip to a wedding in Columbus, GA , my husband, daughter, and I took some detours to Andersonville and Plains. She was about to graduate from high school and go to college. We spent the night at a renovated Victorian hotel in Americus. That night while eating in the hotel dining room, I looked up and saw the Carters come out of a private room at the front of the dining room. He went around the room speaking and shaking hands with as many as he could before the Secret Service ushered him out. He never made it to us in the back of the room. When we got to the wedding in Columbus we bragged that we had dinner the night before with President and Mrs. Carter. My daughter talked about our trip for a long time.
