In response to the ludicrous letter comparing Jesus and Trump: I have read many letters in the MDJ that I disagree with but this one is the most ridiculous I have ever read. These two people are complete polar opposites. Jesus never called people names nor made fun of them. Jesus was not a serial adulterer, who had to pay off his mistresses to try to hide his sins. Jesus never tried to steal an election by encouraging his followers to "find" enough votes to win a state's electoral votes. He never tried to get dirt on the children of his opponent. He didn't whine and complain when things did not go his way. He did not cause a riot by encouraging his followers to break the law. He said to allow God to pass judgement not to take it into man's hands. He said to forgive them .
Our press is free to report the news as it really is, not like other countries where it is controlled by the government. We have 2 and sometimes 3 political parties. Sometimes one wins and sometimes the other. That is determined by the People. Hopefully this will continue and we will never find ourselves under the control of a dictator the way Russia has. In my opinion this is what Trump wants to do—take control and bow down to those who do not look at all view points and make up their own minds rather than become parrots for the lies that others tell mainly him. If by some fluke he were to win , his first project would be to to take away the amendment that prohibits more than 2 presidential terms. Then he would do away with elections altogether. He wanted to do this at the beginning of the pandemic and it did not work. Hopefully the American people are as smart this time as they were in 2020 and he will lose again, just as he did then.
Trump should never be compared to Jesus. The Nazis tried that with Hitler; look how that turned out. Hitler left his country in ruins for 35 years. In Japan they considered the Emperor a God—that killed millions of people. We need to learn our history so we won't repeat it. That is not being taught in schools at present. It should be.
