DEAR EDITOR:
The article by Thomas Hartwell in the September 1st edition of the MDJ about ivermectin is of course very interesting. But this article just like almost everything in the newspapers & TV news totally omits any information about the fact that in the correct human dosages – approximately 3 to 6 mg per day – ivermectin, when administered very early in the course of Covid infections, has been very effective all over the world in dramatically reducing the severity, hospitalizations, and mortality. There is a lengthy and scholarly story by Michael Capuzzo in the May 2021 issue of Mountain Home (magazine) entitled “the drug that cracked Covid” which details these facts. One may click on the following link to read that article:: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-Drug-that-Cracked-Covid-by-Michael-Capuzzo.pdf
Also, many “hands on the patient” physicians in the U.S. have used it successfully and in the proper dosages have found virtually no downside. Why doesn’t Mr. Hartwell do a real literature search and write another story?
Reuel Hamilton
Kennesaw
