I am one of those rare native Georgians and have lived in East Cobb since 2005.
Working with the multi-partisan East Cobb Alliance (ECA) — the organization opposed the East Cobb cityhood — has showed me a side of community organization that I think has been missing for a long time. This issue brought together neighbors from across the political spectrum because it transcended politics. 73% voted “no.” The four other cityhood attempts in Cobb also failed, but they were closer to 55/45. This demonstrates that our support was reflective of the organized community outreach.
There is another impactful issue affecting Cobb now. Another outside group, this time the State, wants to govern the way Cobb operates. But this issue is bigger than Cobb and the elected officials — and, again, transcends politics. It’s an issue that on the surface looks very wonky and looks like politics-as-usual.
But there is nothing usual about this.
On January 1, 2023, approximately 200,000 Cobb County residents in District 2 will lose their elected County Commissioner. Regardless of the residents’ voting status, they have an elected official that won an election and was placed for a four-year term.
Sparing you all of the details that are available in multiple reports, (tl;dr) the State recently drew a map that flipped Districts 2 and 3. Our elected Commissioner, who must live in the district they represent, was Drawn Out — placing their house into District 3.
Never has an elected official been Drawn Out of their district in the middle of their term. And what should scare all of us more is that this can be done every year.
Every Year.
By any party in power.
We do not need the State creating unprecedented chaos in County business. And we don’t want to create the precedent of Drawing Out elected officials simply because of politics or, worse, nefarious motivations driven by power and greed.
Another multi-partisan group has been formed to stop this government overreach: For Which It Stance. Take a stance against another outside group trying to affect Cobb County and creating a precedent that will spread like a cancer across all over Georgia — because, if successful, this will become a standard operating model.
If the ECA taught us anything, it was that the community’s voice can be heard. Speak up.
