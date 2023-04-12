I agree with much of what Mr. Yarborough says in this article, it is society that is failing our education system. But, in my opinion, school vouchers could be the salvation of the public school system. Vouchers would create competition and we know competition improves the product, in this case the product is education.
We are fortunate here in Cobb county to have a well- running and effective public school system but yet it is highly susceptible to the ills of society. The school board is on the verge of being taken over by people who are more interested in advancing their social agenda than educating our children.
Competition would put the onus on the school administrators to provide the product (education) that the consumer (parents) want. Teachers will have more options as to where to teach and once again the administrators will be faced with providing an environment that the teacher can use to benefit both the teacher and the student or lose the most effective Teachers. Teachers aren't leaving teaching positions because they don't like teaching, they are leaving because of all the non-teaching nonsense they have to put up with.
Competition has improved our lives in every other aspect, it can improve our education system just as well. Without competition there is no need to make needed changes with competition, their survival depends on them making those changes.
