The Declaration of Independence states “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” One has to ask that if most Americans believed this during the two-hundred plus years since it was written, then why are we even debating an idea like Critical Race Theory today?
Related to this debate, we seem to place the burden of achieving racial harmony on the minorities who are still struggling with racism by saying things like “that’s all in the past, we’ve made great progress, etc.” or even worse by saying “well don’t blame me, I didn’t have anything to do with it.”
How many times over their decades-long struggle have Black and Native American citizens been met with outrage by others during civil protests when all they were doing was asking peacefully for the rest of the country to acknowledge the injustice they were experiencing? An example of this is illustrated in the words of Tommie Smith after he and John Carlos raised their fists and bowed their heads on the podium during the National Anthem at the 1968 Olympics when accepting their gold and silver medals. The only thing too many Americans saw was two men allegedly disrespecting the American flag, but they paid no attention to the eloquent words of Tommie Smith afterwards when he said “We were not antichrists. We were just human beings who saw a need to bring attention to the inequality in our country. I don’t like the idea of people looking at it as negative. There was nothing but a raised fist in the air and a bowed head, acknowledging the American flag — not showing a hatred for it.”
Tommie Smith and John Carlos were ostracized for their appeal for justice. They also received death threats upon their return to the United States for daring to ask for the equality guaranteed to all in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. I fail to see how studying and remembering these acts of courage by fellow Americans would be nothing less than inspirational to all who still believe in the words of our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and the Republic in which we live.
