Nelson Price, Pastor Emeritus, Roswell Street Baptist Church ought to reconsider his remarks in his opinion piece about CRT in the Classroom, especially about his view of teachers and students.
Pastor Price claims that CRT posits that all white people are oppressors. The idea that all members of a racial group are by the color of their skin oppressive is a malignant stereotype. I am surprised that he would make such a claim. Most of us would agree that people of any group can be oppressors. They also can be oppressed and can take steps to challenge the systems of oppression, as witnessed in the abolitionist movement, women’s suffrage, the civil rights movement, and voting rights.
And then Pastor Price says that CRT “teaches” that all white teachers are guilty of spiritual murder of Black students. This is his most inflammatory and careless statement. Teachers, regardless of race, class, or religion come from various backgrounds and life experiences. Teachers have different approaches to education, but it doesn’t mean they are all committing spiritual murder. Where in the world does Pastor Price get these ideas?
CRT is based on the thinking and writing of scholars from all cultures, historical periods stretching back to the early nineteenth century, and the present work of thousands of CRT scholars at universities around the world.[1]
The movement to write inaccurately and the movement to ban CRT from K–12 schools and colleges is an attempt in assuring that the history of many people of color are not taught in schools. She added that to ban CRT erases the legacy of discrimination and lived experiences of Black, Brown, and Native people.[2]
I’ve known and worked with thousands of teachers around the United States and many other countries. They are individuals who were drawn to education because of their love to teach their students how to learn. They care about their students. They go out of their way to help students not only to learn, but to feel good about themselves.
I believe that Pastor Price has done a disservice to all teachers, but especially those who are in the reach of the MDJ, and to the students they teach, and the parents and community they serve.
Jack Hassard
Marietta
Emeritus Professor of Science Education at Georgia State University
