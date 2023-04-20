Your recent coverage of Child Abuse Prevention Month in the April 1/2 edition reinforces that we all share a responsibility for the well-being of children and their families in Cobb County. And since April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, it’s the perfect time to help people understand that it’s possible to do the things they love and help families and their community thrive at the same time.
All parents and primary caregivers want to provide and nurture their child in a positive, healthy environment, but sometimes they need a little extra support along the way. That’s why we encourage everyone to proactively engage families in our community and offer support—whether it’s by taking time to share a meal with your family, reading to a child, hosting a street cookout or donating some of your time, talent or treasure to a family-serving organization. An easy way for professionals and caregivers to find supportive resources in our community is by visiting FIndHelpGA.org.
The Cobb Collaborative is offering training throughout April to increase knowledge and awareness of child abuse and neglect, and more importantly - how we can support and protect our most vulnerable and precious resource - our children. See bit.ly/PCA-COBB for more information.
Collectively, these small steps will help create better, brighter futures for children and families in Cobb County.
