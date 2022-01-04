Shame on the Smyrna City Council for jumping on the “Cancel Culture” bandwagon to abolish “Aunt Fanny’s Cabin” Restaurant. It is a part of Smyrna’s great history. Some claim it glorified the Antebellum South. Antebellum represents the beautiful and majestic Southern homes built prior to the war. The South brought so many benefits and produce to the South, North and the rest of the world with cotton, tobacco, vegetables, wheat and more.
The haters want to always associate only slavery with the South. Eighty to ninety percent of Southerners did not have slaves. Slavery did not start and end in the South. It was the New England states of New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut that brought slaves to America ... not the South. The stars and stripes flew on the front of slave ships … not any Confederate flag. In 1780, Massachusetts was the first colony to legalize slavery. Yale University was named for slave trader, Elihu Yale. The signatory of the Declaration of Independence, John Hancock, was both a slave trader and slave owner.
Slavery was wrong but legal in America and in other parts of the world. Slavery exists today in Arab and African countries where there is little or no attention. Jewish slaves built the Roman Coliseum and they are not demanding that the coliseum be torn down. Black men got the right to vote in the 15th amendment in 1870. It was 50 years later before white women were allowed to vote. Many people have experienced inequities throughout history.
The Civil War was not about slavery. Read Lincoln’s inaugural address, the Crittenden-Johnson Resolution, and Lincoln’s 1862 letter to Horace Greeley. Additionally, if Lincoln was fighting to free the slaves, why were there five slave states in the Union? Lincoln’s illegal war on the South was for the purpose of forcing the South back into the Union to pay tariffs that were used on the North’s infrastructure. And, while they were forcing the South back into the Union, General Sherman caused destruction to the South totaling over $100 million.
More proof that the war was not about slavery is evidenced in the actions of troops led by Sherman, Sheridan and others. New Orleans is building a Slave Ship Museum which opens in 2022. If slavery bothers anyone, why is this museum being built? Don’t let haters tear Southern and Confederate history while building museums.
