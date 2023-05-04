My daughter relayed a story to me that put tears in my eyes. She does her fair share of sitting while her kids do baseball, gymnastics, dance, swimming, as do thousands of mothers everywhere. And the first thing most of these mothers do is pull out their devices and focus on their screens while waiting.
One day her phone battery died and she was ‘forced’ to watch her daughter at dance class. Shortly after, her daughter happened to look over at her and her face lit up when she saw her mother watching her. She continued looking at her mother numerous times throughout the class. My daughter looked around and saw all the other mothers with their heads down in their devices. She also noticed that many of the girls periodically looked up at their mothers, but there were no smiles on their faces because their mothers were not present. Well, they were physically present, but their daughters yearned for more. Is this the kind of behavior we want to mirror to our children?
Keeping her phone in her bag while attending her children’s activities has become a top goal for her. She admits it won’t be an easy switch, because as anyone knows who is too attached to their devises, our devices can be an addiction if used to excess, like any other substance. She is also alerting her friends to her story in the hopes that they might look up every now and then and see their children looking for their attention.
Wouldn’t we all be better off if we put down our devices? Depending on how bad our ‘addiction’ is, that could mean a few hours or even longer. Wean yourselves gradually or go cold turkey just like those of us who gave up cigarettes. Enjoy and connect with our families. Look at the scenery when you’re driving in a car. Read a book. How much better off would we be if we re-connected with the people in our lives? Our children surely would be!
