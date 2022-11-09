Your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because Georgia’s beverage makers are working to provide more choices with less sugar for consumers, giving them options to maintain a more balanced lifestyle. These choices come in many varieties from flavored, enhanced and sparkling waters to zero sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas for families across Georgia to enjoy. In fact, today nearly 60 percent of beverages sold have zero sugar.
At Georgia Beverage Association we believe consumers should have access to more beverage choices and clear calorie information so they can make the choices that are right for them and their families. This conversation took center stage at the recent White House Conference on Hunger, Health and Nutrition with a discussion focused on work to “Empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices.”
The Georgia Beverage Association is committed to doing our part to empower American families to find balance in their daily diet, and we’re backing up our commitment with action. We’re leveraging the power of innovation, education and direct-to-consumer outreach to encourage families to reduce the amount of sugar from beverages.
These actions have successfully reduced the amount of calories from beverages Americans consume, but there is more work to do. Together we can empower consumers and create lasting change.
