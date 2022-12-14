This is an open letter to all officials in Cobb County governmental agencies and private companies who are responsible for providing electric power, water, natural gas, communications, and other critical services. I urge you immediately to take whatever additional steps you can to protect against terrorist attacks and to be ready to recover from them quickly if they occur. Provide guards at the most critical points, create alternative routes where possible, maintain an additional stock of critical items with long replacement lead times, and develop recovery plans. Events of the last eighteen months have made the U.S. much more vulnerable to such attacks and the recent sabotage of an electric power system in North Carolina suggests that they may already have begun.
Ever since the disastrous evacuation of U. S. military forces from Afghanistan, various terrorist groups have had safe havens in which to plan and execute attacks against our infrastructure and attacks like that of 9/11.
With our southern border open, it is very likely that hundreds, if not thousands, of terrorists have entered the U.S. undetected while the Border Patrol has been overwhelmed by having to deal with the millions of asylum seekers as well as drug dealers and human traffickers. Remember, only 19 terrorists carried out the 9/11 attack.
Joe Biden has not visited the border during his two years as president and recently, while in Arizona, he dismissively responded to a question about visiting the border, saying that he had more important things to do. We know there are groups dedicated to harming the U.S., especially after we have killed some of their key leaders. Since Biden’s administration is doing virtually nothing to keep them out, local officials must act.
