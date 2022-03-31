The world has never been more advanced than it is now in aspects of technology, medical research, and agricultural science. Even so, we find ourselves closer than ever to an existential threat, and that is global warming. Global warming can drastically change weather patterns, heighten sea levels, and increase the extremity of weather events such as floods and tropical storms. To face this most unprecedented crisis, many governments have been focusing on decreasing carbon emissions and lowering greenhouse gases through various means such as carbon pricing and emissions trading with the goal of delaying and possibly even reversing global warming.
One way to do this that is not quite well known is through genetically modified organisms, more commonly known as GMOs.
GMO crops dramatically decrease the amount of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere, and hopefully, with this knowledge and information, other governments will make the smart decision of accelerating the production of GMO crops; not ban GMO crops like France and many other European countries
Most know the benefits of GMOs on the environment, including the conservation of water and sustainable food production. But what if they could curb the impact of climate change while combating food insecurity? Global warming is caused mainly by the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. GMO crops reduce tens of billions of pounds carbon emissions.
You may be asking, “How is this possible?”
Earth’s soil holds approximately 2500 gigatons of carbon! As reported by Columbia Climate School, that is about three times more than the amount of carbon trapped in the atmosphere. The process of tilling, which cultivates land for crops, frees carbon dioxide from the soil through digging, stirring, and overturning carbon.
Tillage makes up a significant percentage of the approximately ten billion tonnes of carbon emissions due to agriculture, according to GMO Answers, a site to which more than 200 experts have contributed to. Soil is tilled less often for growing genetically modified crops than non-GMO crops as the growing of GMO crops uses much less land in comparison to non-GMO crops. According to GMO Answers, in 2015 alone, GMO crops were able to reduce carbon
emissions by 58.8 billion pounds! The amount of carbon emissions being reduced today due to GMO crops in relation to this would be much more!
In addition to reducing carbon emissions, growing GMO crops also reduces the amount of tractor fuel used to till crops since a lot less land is being used to grow GMO crops.
Countries including France, Germany, Austria, Greece, and Hungary have banned GMO crops. Weird enough, many of these countries claim to be in the front of the fight against global warming, especially the leader of France, President Emmanuel Macron. However, South American countries, such as Chile, for example, are guiding the way to confront food insecurity caused by global warming through advances in research of GMO crops, such as breeding GMO crops. These countries barely receive any credit in the fight against global warming.
So, while there are some governments that are advancing GMO crop production to battle increasing food insecurity due to global warming, there are other national governments that need to know this: the benefits of GMOs when it comes to combating climate change are not limited to battling food insecurity.
If President Biden wants to use the growing of GMO crops to the advantage of combating global warming, then in addition to all his historic efforts to battling the climate crisis, he should motivate farmers to switch from non-GMO crops to GMO crops through tax credits and other policies.
It is not only of chief importance for governments to act on the fact that growing GMO crops is beneficial to not only combating food insecurity caused by global warming, but also important in the fact that it can reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming. It is also important for us to act on it.
