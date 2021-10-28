Every day, Georgia principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids and work to ensure they have everything they need to learn, thrive and grow. They understand that ensuring kids have three meals a day is essential for their development. For this reason, principals have always been a critical part of ending childhood hunger in America.
Despite the obstacles, principals continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers, and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
In Powder Springs Elementary, Principal Kenyatta Frederick ensures every kid is fed, educated, and celebrated. Mrs. Frederick supports the school nutrition program despite facing an immense set of challenges. She promotes the school’s meal programs by posting program information on the school website and always ensures that the school nutrition team has the equipment and supplies they need.
In Simpson Middle School, Principal Dr. LaEla Mitchell goes above and beyond to support access to school meals. Dr. Mitchell understands that strong participation in school meals is a win for students, the school, and parents. Through her innovative practices, empowering her staff, and obtaining the necessary equipment for her school nutrition staff, she answers to challenges head-on.
This Principal Appreciation Month, we thank and recognize those leaders like Principal Kenyatta Frederick and Principal Dr. LaEla Mitchell, who are behind the scenes, making decisions to help staff and students stay safe, healthy, and nourished.
