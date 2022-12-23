Tell the Senate to KILL the NDAA 2023 bill in reference to the destruction of a century-old monument to over 400 Confederate soldiers buried around this monument in Arlington Cemetery. The monument is a reconciliation monument that has been recognized by previous presidents until now.
For those who don’t know, the Arlington property in Washington was stolen from General Robert E Lee. whose family were later compensated by the U.S. government.
The reconciliation monument was sculpted by Jewish Confederate sculptor Moses Ezekiel, who is buried at the base of the monument. The monument depicts both whites and people of color during war. The Civil War (War for Southern Independence) was not about slavery as there were five slave states in Lincoln’s Union. Lincoln said in his Inaugural Address in 1861 that he could not interfere with slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation (written by Lincoln two years later) ended slavery only in the South — overlooking slavery in the North.
If Congress wants to remove monuments, remove the following: 1. Monument to Elihu Yale at Yale University, who was heavily involved with slave trading. Slavery afforded him to become the founder of Yale University; 2. Statue to Gov. John Winthrop located in Boston and in the U.S. Statuary Hall to Massachusetts. Winthrop was the first to legalize slavery in 1864 in the Massachusetts Bay Colony; 3. Connecticut Gov. Jonathan Trumbull-Among his duties was to enforce the Colony's Black Codes — laws applying only to people of color that circumscribed their freedom of movement and assembly; 4. Statue to James Dewolf of Bristol, Rhode Island, who was heavily involved in slave trading. The Dewolf family maintained large sugar and coffee plantations in Cuba; 5. Remove the name of Brown University in Providence R.I. The university was named for the Brown Family who made their money off their slave trade business. 6. Statue to Esek Hopkins in Providence, R.I., who was a slave trader hired by the Brown Family.
