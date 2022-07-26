I agree with Murray Hansen’s comments “Columnist Foley’s fibs on the abortion debate,” and I would only correct his estimate of abortion deaths. His published estimate was 6.5 million which is shocking, but the real number is around 63 million abortions since 1973.
There are many methods to prevent pregnancy available: numerous sources of birth control bills, IUDs, adoption, implants, etc. Outside of rape, life of mother, fetal handicap, and incest which represent 3% of pregnancies, 97% of abortions are for convenience.
Mr. Hansen reports in his letter that unborn turtles get more respect ($100,000 penalty and jail time), even in 1973, than human babies. Since the state religion, secular humanism, has no problem with murdering the unborn, abortions are encouraged as a method of birth control.
In the most advanced and affluent society in history, the Supreme Court in 2022, finally corrected the Warren Burger court’s unconstitutional decision of 1973. Now, those who want to murder their babies, can go to those states who are not bothered by the deaths of the unborn.
If every pregnant woman could watch an abortion, there would be a lot fewer of them. We now have two Georgia Senators who support the murdering of the unborn even up to the birth of the baby, which most Americans are against. This radical policy of late-term abortions place those states in agreement with North Korea and China!
Money is pouring into our state from pro-abortionists around the country in order to retain the most liberal senators in Georgia history. The black and white ministers who are Biblically literate should be screaming from the pulpits!
