Two special events have occurred recently: a spontaneous Christian revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, and a movie about the “ Jesus Revolution” in the 1960s. Both of these events were important emotional, spiritual, and life changing events. They are also very important at this time and place.
The young people at Asbury were freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in college when their world was shattered on March 9, 2020, with the COVID shutdown. At a critical juncture in their lives, they were stunned, and hurt tremendously in a number of ways. In the sixties in California, the hippies had found that free love and drugs could not satisfy them. Both of these groups of young people needed to be loved and comforted!
Just as God spoke through Peter 2,000 years ago and birthed the Church of Jesus Christ, the students in a prayer meeting at Asbury, and a group of desperate hippies, found the hope that they needed. As has happened many millions of times over the centuries, real life and hope returned through an unusual, sweet, spiritual experience in their lives.
Humbling themselves and submitting to Jesus, they were healed. While neither group wanted to leave their time together with others, many have or will become men and women with a destiny.
Of course, the skeptics launched into the many ways that this was not a God moment for the young people. However, they knew then and now that they are changed!
