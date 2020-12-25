Editor’s note: The final day to submit letters regarding the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs is Monday, Dec. 28.
DEAR EDITOR:
Raphael Warnock said during his campaign that he wants to go to Washington to tell the American people what the government can do for you. John Kennedy was running for president of the United States in 1960 and said “ask not what your government can do for you but what you can do for your government” He won. The American Dream is to be free and that includes freedom from government invasion and control. The American Dream inspires self reliance and to live our lives based on our abilities and desires.
If the politicians destroy our dreams they destroy the country we love. Those who want to change America must first destroy the American Dream. It is up to us, the American people to keep our dream alive — not the government!
Bruce Elton
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
I see that some organizations, possibly even city and/or county government, are rewarding voters in heavily Democratic districts with a free bottle of water and a wrap sandwich for voting. I thought enticing people to vote, whether through giving them money, alcohol or food and water is contrary to federal law. Rather than the media reporting on this activity as a nice, warm-hearted gesture, why is it not being considered to be tantamount to buying votes? If they were giving out a 16 ounce can of beer instead of a 16 ounce bottle of water with the wrap, would that still be acceptable? What if the voter had a choice — water, beer, wine, liquor or money to buy a beverage of his or her own choice? When does it become improper? Unless the election laws were changed when we were not looking, I believe that giving away anything of value in order to entice people to vote is still illegal.
Gary Henderson
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Yes, Kelly Loeffler, “Palestinian lives do matter” and I’m ashamed, as a lifetime Republican, that you would criticize Warnock in your latest political commercial for such remarks. You then do the same with his calling Israel an apartheid state. It’s obvious that your intention is for “political correctness” while referring to Palestinians as ‘terrorists.’
Since 1967 the Palestinians have had two thirds of their land confiscated by the Israelis and have had more than 48,000 homes, schools, and other structures demolished to build thousands of illegal Jewish settlements.
Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza provide solid evidence of the intention to perpetuate Israeli control over the territory, and thus over the people in it. Under Israeli law, and in practice, Jewish Israelis and Palestinians are treated differently in almost every aspect of life including freedom of movement, family, housing, education, employment and other basic human rights. Dozens of Israeli laws and policies institutionalize this prevailing system of racial discrimination and domination.
You’d have to turn out the lights, plug your ears and close the shutters to evade the conclusion that the Israeli regime is an apartheid regime.
I may be a Republican but Warnock hit a home run on both issues. You just lost my vote.
James J. David
Marietta
Brigadier General James David served active duty, U.S. Army, in the Middle East, 1967-69.
DEAR EDITOR:
Donald Trump dispenses pardons to his criminal cronies like some Mafia don. If you’re a Trump loyalist like Manafort or Stone, you can commit the worst crimes and get away with it.
To escape prison after leaving office, Trump will no doubt pardon himself. This is the corrupt politician that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue idolize and rest their reelection hopes on.
Trump has proven himself rotten to the core, and Loeffler’s and Perdue’s undying support makes them no better. While some Republicans have courageously denounced Trump’s lawlessness, Loeffler and Perdue keep their mouths shut.
Loeffler and Perdue are unfit for office, cowardly followers who do what they are told rather than what is best for the people of Georgia.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are the antidote to the poisonous corruption that has compromised Loeffler and Perdue. They will faithfully serve the people of Georgia with integrity and honesty.
Jeffry Peargin
Atlanta
DEAR EDITOR:
Shocked! Disbelief! Unimaginable! These are only a few of the adjectives which come to mind when I ask myself, “Has Raphael Warnock bamboozled us?”
Early on, Warnock bamboozled us with ads about loving his puppy and in an effort to convince voters to disbelieve forthcoming ads that would portray his work and life. But, did Warnock know beforehand what these ads would say?
First, we saw ads about his political views and allegiance to socialism. Here, Warnock was seen on TV sharing the same stage with Fidel Castro. Nonetheless, Warnock tried to bamboozle us into believing that he never met Castro. Further, Warnock tried to convince us that he is not in bed with American socialists Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer. Then came the debate between Loeffler and Warnock where Loeffler asked him point blank was he a socialist? Instead, Warnock refused to answer the question.
What do the ads show us regarding Warnock’s religious views on God and America? Well, most Democrats quite honestly tried to turn a blind eye toward Warnock’s endorsement of the radical sermons of Obama’s minister rejecting God and America. But when Warnock produced his own version of “God Damn America,” even Democrats were in disbelief.
And now we see ads on Warnock abusing his estranged wife. Although Warnock was successful bamboozling police that he is innocent, Warnock’s wife is very clear on his abusive behavior.
Shocked! Disbelief! Unimaginable! Have we been bamboozled? Who really is this man Raphael Warnock?
Matthew Hutcherson
Retired African American Professor of Philosophy
Riverdale
DEAR EDITOR:
(A modern day version of the children’s song “Three Blind Mice”, taking place in the state of Georgia.)
“Six blind mice. Six blind mice.
See how they run. See how they run.
They all ran after the farmer’s wife
Who cut off their tails with a carving knife
Did you ever see such a sight in your life
As six blind mice?”
Players in this operetta:
The six blind mice, played by...
Gov. Brian Kemp
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Sec. of State Brad Ratffensperger
AG Chris Carr
Speaker of House David Ralston
Sen. Maj. Ldr. Mike Dugan
The farmer’s wife, played by...
Stacey Abrams
This would be funny, except for the thousands of Georgians, disenfranchised by these men who failed to stand for what they were elected to do. Their lack of courage is breathtaking.
Don Spruill
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Yes, history is written by the victors, and it is still not clear if American democracy will survive the cult of Trump, but if it does, it will be obscure state judges and bureaucrats like Brad Raffensperger who will be held up as the heroes who saved the republic. Like all of us, Raffensperger is an imperfect man. Martin Luther King was also an imperfect man, but it is because men are imperfect that their deeds are sometimes heroic. When confronted with a monumental choice it is mortifying for imperfect men to stand up to do the right thing. Martin Luther King knew it was unlikely he would get to the mountain top with his followers. He knew his life was in danger, but he stayed the course. Raffensperger, in the face of an onslaught by the Trump cult, did not betray the U.S. Constitution, that was a line he would not cross.
The danger of the Trump cult is far from over. One need only look at the shocking hypocrisy of Mitch McConnel, Lindsey Graham, and in Georgia, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. People who have trembled and cowered in the face of the Trump cult. Loeffler herself did to Brian Kemp as Judas did to Jesus. That she would not stand up for the man who appointed her, says more about her than any campaign ad can ever say. When the Trump cult hopefully disintegrates, Loeffler and David Perdue will join those House and state Attorney General Republicans who jumped on to the Trump-cult bandwagon to ask the Supreme Court to betray our Constitution. Thankfully, the Supreme Court reject their invitation, imagine if it had not.
When people compare Trump to Hitler, it is not the Jewish holocaust that we are thinking about. It is years before, when Hitler was a patriotic nationalist. He was cheered on and loved by millions of Germans. But when the loyalty of his fellow Nazi leaders was questioned, he turned on them, calling them weak, un-German losers. He ran them out of office, out of the country and eventually gathered enough political power to simply have them killed. It is also important to remember that Hitler lost power on his first attempt and was thrown in jail. He came back stronger on his second try.
Luc Noiset
Acworth
DEAR EDITOR:
Everyone who voted for Trump needs to join their local GOP party and take control and dedicate that party to the resistance of the Left. Get involved for the long term at every level. Just showing up to vote in elections rigged by the Left is not sufficient. Trumpians must be ready to capture and control the GOP for protecting this nation. Building a new party is not likely to succeed and will waste a lot of time, energy and resources.
The lefties are involved for the long term, for decades at all levels. They keep the pressure on to move this nation to the left. Trump voters must emulate the left’s persistent pressure if we are to resist the left and preserve the USA. Being mad at the lefties is pointless unless you are ready to take the time, expend the energy, and furnish relentless opposition to all things supported or proposed by the lefties. We need Trump’s attitude not just for four years but for perpetuity. Otherwise we are going to be spectators to our gloomy, frightful fate.
Ralph Bruce
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Regardless of your political affiliation, Georgians should be offended by anyone calling our governor a fool and a clown. Governor Kemp is abiding by the laws of our state. He is being humiliated for doing the right thing.
Judi Thatch
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
If you still have doubts about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots I recommend you apply for one ASAP and complete the process including voting and then checking to confirm your vote was counted (https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do) . If it is too late to do that, at least go to your county and read the complete process from start to finish.
As to losing faith in our election process; you are not alone. I recently read that over 60% of Republicans currently feel the election was “stolen”. My recommendation for anyone who still feels that way is to replace their current news sources with objective news sources (for a starter list, go to https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/media-bias-ratings)
OR start fact checking what they are being told. Three good sources for that are factcheck.org, politifact.com, and snopes.com.
Alan Brown
Roswell
