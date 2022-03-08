As a resident of West Cobb, it seems to me that the method of repaving roads has gone from a somewhat organized process to chaotic. I am wondering if this is pandemic-related, where these mega contractors cannot get enough employees? I have seen no news stories on what has become a huge hassle for me and other drivers. It seems like in years past the mega contractors made more of an effort to let the public know what to expect.
I am most familiar with Macland and Powder Springs Roads. The contractor paves one lane and three months later, the adjacent lane is still unpaved. They pave around manhole covers, leaving 3-foot square professionally made potholes for tax-paying motorists to hit or avoid. Driving into Marietta on Saturday, a crew was digging up a section of Powder Springs Road east of Callaway Road that they paved three months ago.
I tried driving into Marietta recently on Powder Springs Road and traffic was backed up for miles. I made a U-turn and tried to enter Marietta on Dallas/Whitlock, and traffic was backed up to John Ward Road. I saw none of the "expect long delays" signs contractors normally put up. The contractors also put out the pylon type barriers to channel drivers into one lane or the other. I have found myself driving in the lane they are closing off more than once.
I would just like an explanation, especially of them digging up 90-day-old pavement and paving around manholes, therefore creating potholes.
